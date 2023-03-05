During uncertain and changing times, one can still find a place of refuge and safety in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is our Rock, our Fortress, our Deliverer, and in Him can we trust.
Psalms 18:2-3 KJV
2 The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.
3 I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.
Psalms 91:2 KJV
2 I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.
2 Samuel 22:2-4 KJV
2 And He said, The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer;
3 The God of my rock; in him will I trust: he is my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my high tower, and my refuge, my saviour; thou savest me from violence.
4 I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.
In the world there will always be problems. In the world there is no true peace or security. But we can be of good cheer because Jesus has overcome the world and He will sustain us with His peace whatever trouble comes.
John 16:33 KJV
33 These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.
The Apostle John believed and lived what Jesus taught and he helps us understand more fully the words of the Lord Jesus by saying, whatsoever is born of God overcomes the world by his faith in Jesus the Son of God.
1 John 5:4-5 KJV
4 For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.
5 Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?
There is no problem too great for Jesus because He has overcome the world and He freely shares His victory over the world with those that place their faith and trust in Him as the Son of God.
Jesus has peace that cannot be found anywhere in the world and He desires to give it to any who will choose to distance himself from being troubled and fearful in heart and receive His peace by faith. It is a fair exchange to give up a fearful and troubled heart for the peace only Jesus can give.
John 14:27 KJV
27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.
Whenever a thing becomes difficult in personal experience, we are often in danger of blaming God for our troubles. It is important to remember that there is a trouble maker at large. He is the father of lies, the great deceiver, the accuser of the brethren, and enemy of all that is good. Jesus calls him the thief.
John 10:10 KJV
10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.
When trouble comes, we must not blame the Lord Jesus. He came to help make things better, not more difficult. In the time of trouble, Jesus is our refuge and our deliverer. He has overcome the world and offers to give us His peace.
During trying and uncertain times, our attitude must be one of complete reliance on God. Whenever we live in harmony with God’s written Word and we place our undying faith in God, Jesus will seal us with His peace, the peace that passes all understanding, the peace only Jesus can give, the peace that will guard and protect our hearts and minds.
Philippians 4:6-7 KJV
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
The Peace Jesus gives can be lost whenever there is a departure from living by God’s every Word. Many questions, doubts, and fears seem to arise within whenever we cease to follow the instructions given in Scripture. Jesus said, “Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” One can choose to be troubled and fearful in heart, or choose the peace only Jesus can give.
Our state of mind greatly depends upon what we allow in our eyes, ears, and thoughts. Fixing our attention upon the unending bad news that fills the world today can result in perplexing anxiety, worry, and fear. In contrast, if we fix our attention upon God’s Word, upon His promises, and upon Jesus we will experience faith, peace, and joy. If we keep our minds fixed upon the Lord He will keep us in perfect peace.
Isaiah 26:3 KJV
3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.
Jesus is the Rock of our Salvation, our Fortress, our Deliverer, our Strength, our High Tower, our Refuge, our Shield, and in Him can we trust! As the Palmist said, “I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.” [2 Samuel 22:4]