Psalms 49:3 KJV
3 My mouth shall speak of wisdom; and the MEDITATION of my heart shall be of understanding.
Psalms 1:1-2 KJV
1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.
2 But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he MEDITATE day and night.
1 Timothy 4:14 KJV
15 MEDITATE upon these things; give thyself wholly to them; that thy profiting may appear to all.
The word meditation is frequently applied to different spiritual endeavors that are far distanced from what the Bible teaches about meditating on God’s Word and upon His person. To better receive Bible insight into this subject we begin by defining the words meditation and meditate. In 1828 Noah Webster defined these words this way:
MEDITA’TION, Close or continued thought; the turning or resolving of a subject in the mind; serous contemplation. [Psalm 19:14] Webster’s 1828
MED’ITATE, To dwell on any thing in thought. To intend; to have in contemplation. To think on; to resolve in the mind. [Psalm 1:2] Webster’s 1828
To mediate on God’s Word or upon the greatness of His person involves focused and determined effort to deeply consider and take to heart the truth that is presented in God’s Word. When one worries, he meditates on negative things so deeply that it causes stress, anxiety, and fear. When one meditates on God’s Word, the result is quite the opposite. Meditating on God’s Word yields the fruit of faith, peace, joy, assurance, rest, and prosperity.
There is a great benefit to reading and studying God’s Word. The discipline and great blessing of mediating on God’s Word is too often overlooked. Through reading and study the mind gathers and prepares the food of God’s Word and in meditation the heart takes it in and feeds upon it. The aim of Bible reading and study should not be focused entirely upon what we take in but how the truth of God’s Word awakens our faith and resolve as we grow in our trust, love, and commitment to the Lord.
It is in meditation on God’s Word and the greatness of His person that the heart holds and appropriates the promises and provision found only in His Word. The discipline of meditating on God’s Word needs to be cultivated until a holy habit is formed of yielding up the whole heart to every Word of God.
The way we begin to cultivate the habit of meditation of God’s Word is to present ourselves before God by being still in His presence and giving our full attention to His person and to His written Word. It is into His presence our faith and His Word is meant to bring us.
In Psalm 119 we have the word meditation mentioned seven times but each time as part of a prayer addressed to God. [Psalms 119:15, 23, 48, 78, 97, 99 and 148]
Meditation is the heart opening and turning toward God and His Word, with the desire and faith to take it into the heart and will, and then on into the Lord’s place of quiet restfulness.
Psalms 51:6 KJV
6 Behold, thou desirest truth in the inward parts: and in the hidden part thou shalt make me to know wisdom.
The object in Bible study is to know and understand. The object of meditation upon God’s Word is to appropriate the experience by making the heart ready to believe every promise of God, to obey every command, and to stand perfect and complete in all the will of God.
Prayer and meditation go hand in hand. Mediation on God’s Word must lead to asking and receiving what is seen and provided in God’s Word.
After Moses died, Joshua was made Israel’s leader. In preparation to entering the Promised Land, God Instructed Joshua on the source of success.
Joshua 1:8 KJV
8 This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt MEDITATIE therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.
If Joshua was to prosper and have good success in leading God’s people, he was instructed to not let God’s Word depart from his mouth and to meditate on it day and night. Doing this would keep God’s Word alive and strong in Joshua’s heart so that he would be sure to observe and do all that is written in God’s Law.
The result of following these instructions would be prosperity and success in all God’s purpose and plan for Joshua. Doing what God instructed Him to do put Joshua in the position of waiting on God and yielding up his heart and life to God’s Word.
The habit of meditation on God’s Word day and night brings us closer to the blessedness of the man of the first Psalm.
Psalms 1:2-3 KJV
2 But his delight is in the law of the Lord; and in his law doth he MEDITATE day and night.
3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.
Our aim should be nothing less than the meditation of our heart to be acceptable in His sight as an ongoing part of our spiritual sacrifice and living surrender of the heart that we offer to Him. Our prayer should be to let the words of our mouth and the mediation of our heart be acceptable in His sight.
Psalms 19:14 KJV
14 Let the words of my mouth, and the MEDITATION of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.