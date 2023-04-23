John 1:1, 14 KJV
1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.
The Word that was God; the Word that was made flesh by divine grace, executed the great plan of redemption. Jesus was crowned with glory and honor; that He by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
Hebrews 2:9-10 KJV
9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
10 For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.
Jesus’ incarnation without His sacrifice on the cross as the Lamb of God would have profited us nothing. His birth and His death are inseparable and essential parts of our salvation. Jesus was God but He was also man and as a man He experienced every temptation and test common to us all but He rose above them never yielding to sin.
Hebrews 4:15 KJV
15 For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.
He was sorely tempted and tested by the devil in the wilderness for 40 days before He returned in the power of the Spirit and began His miracle ministry. This however would not be the only test Jesus had to pass. He had to pass the everyday tests as well because the Scripture says that He was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.
In Hebrews 2:9-10 we see Jesus was made perfect by His sufferings. By His death He became the Captain of our salvation as He brings many sons unto glory. Jesus didn’t suffer for His own sin because He never sinned. He suffered and tasted death for our sin.
Still today some choose to die in their sins and taste the bitterness of death because they rejected Jesus as their Savior. Jesus tasted the bitterness of death for us all as He took upon Himself the full measure of the curse of sin and death.
Jesus did for us what we could not do for ourselves. Our part and responsibility is to receive Jesus as our personal savior and by faith and grace enter the rest provided by the finished work of redemption.
If we will come to Jesus and strive against the lust of our own flesh as it urges us to sin, we can die in Jesus and never taste the bitterness of death because the Captain of our salvation tasted death for us.
Jesus was perfected as He walked the road of His earthly life. His character fashioned and His dependence and determination to live by every Word of God was confirmed and established to the end. Through Jesus’ deepest humiliation and entire surrender on the cross, He opened the door to the new and living way for us to come into full unhindered communion with our Creator.
Jesus is the Captain of our salvation and as our leader He must be followed. We must walk the path that He has laid out for us to walk. It is a narrow road and only a few will find it but He has made the way. We simply must set our hand to the plow and follow Him never looking back.
Luke 9:62 KJV
62 And Jesus said unto him, No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.
As our Captain, Jesus takes responsibility to care for us and help us make the journey as He leads many sons to glory and in Him we can trust. Jesus is more than qualified to be the Captain of our salvation.
He is the upholder of all things and all things find their being in Him. The stars and the heavens and every wondrous thing witness to His existence and the majesty of our Great and Mighty Savior.
He is the end and the aim of all things because He is their beginning and their origin.
Colossians 1:14-20 KJV
14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:
15 Who is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature:
16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.
18 And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.
19 For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell;
20 And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.
Jesus came to redeem man from his fallen condition first by showing us in His own life as son of man how we ought to live for God, then as the Son of God delivering us through His death and resurrection.
Jesus tasted death for each of us as our substitute on Calvary. He emptied the cup of sin and death and brought to nothing the work of the devil and in so doing He made reconciliation for sin.
The books have been balanced and the debt paid in full. A complete deliverance has been worked by the Captain of our salvation.