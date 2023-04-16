The only true sense in which we can claim to believe something is when we ourselves are living examples of what we say we believe.
Is it right to say we believe in God and not order our life under His Mighty Word and His all Seeing Eye? Is it right to say we believe that Jesus is the Son of God and not dedicate our lives unconditionally to Him? To believe in God is to be seen in the way we keep His commandments and do those things that are pleasing in His sight.
1 John 3:22-24 KJV
22 And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.
23 And this is his commandment, That we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as he gave us commandment.
24 And he that keepeth his commandments dwelleth in him, and he in him. And hereby we know that he abideth in us, by the Spirit which he hath given us.
To believe in Jesus Christ is a wholesale committal to pick up our cross and follow Him. To make Jesus Lord is to cut off every possible retreat and set our hand to the plow never looking back.
A believer in Jesus Christ is one whose whole life and purpose is based on the finished work of Redemption. Here, there is the abandonment of all claims to personal merit.
It is easier to live by our personal beliefs and convictions than to be true to Jesus in all things, which requires many of our beliefs and convictions to be altered to agree with what He taught and lived.
Truth is an ever fixed mark and never alters to suit us. Problems arise when we try to expound the Cross doctrinally while refusing to live by what Jesus taught and lived. When Jesus is lifted up in truth He will draw all men unto Himself.
John 12:32 KJV
32 And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.
We are not called to specialize in doctrine, but in lifting up Jesus. If we lift up Jesus, He will do the work of redemption and salvation. God has a way of setting doctrine aside when it stands in the way of a soul being saved.
The further we drift from Jesus as the living Word of God the more dogmatic we tend to be over what we call our religious beliefs and the less we exemplify the faith and compassion of Jesus.
It isn’t possible to understand Jesus Christ unless we accept the Biblical revelation of Him and be personally influenced by Him through the Holy Spirit and the written Word of God.
John 5:39-40 KJV
39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.
40 And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life.
We must be guarded against coming to Jesus with our own preconceived ideas about Him. We must come to Him relying on the Holy Spirit to reveal Him to us through the Scriptures.
John 16:13-14 KJV
13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
14 He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.
Truth is a Person, not a creed or a doctrine; if we pin our faith to a logical creed, we risk being disloyal to the Lord Jesus.
Most denominational splits are the result of doctrinal disputes and debates over what God will or won’t do today. In faith we must accept Jesus is all that Scripture says He is and accept all that Jesus says about Himself is true. Truth is a Person and His name is Jesus.
John 14:6 KJV
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Throughout history, many have longed to know truth but were not able to define or apprehend it. There is something deep within that urges us to find truth but this impulse is most often ignored or buried deep beneath preconceived notions and unproven facts.
Whenever we come into living contact with Jesus, it takes little effort to believe in Him. The beginning basis to know the truth is to be born again, and then become a disciple of Jesus by continuing in His Word. The Holy Spirit will then lead us and guide us into all the truth and show us things to come.
John 8:31-32 KJV
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
John 16:13-15 KJV
13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
14 He shall glorify me: for he shall receive of mine, and shall shew it unto you.
15 All things that the Father hath are mine: therefore said I, that he shall take of mine, and shall shew it unto you.
If we are going to know Jesus, we must obey Him. If we have not the remotest intention of obeying Him, we will not come to the knowledge of the truth. To say we believe in Jesus as the Savior and Redeemer and not fully dedicate our lives to Him and live by every Word of God is the gravest of tragedies.
It is in this state of saying we believe Jesus and not obeying Jesus that we can become self-deceived in our thinking. It is easy to hear the scriptures, agree with the scriptures and not do the scriptures, being a hearer and not a doer of the Word.
James 1:23-25 KJV
23 For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass:
24 For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.
25 But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.