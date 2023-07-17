Hebrews 3:1 KJV
1 Wherefore, holy brethren, partakers of the heavenly calling, consider the Apostle and High Priest of our profession, Christ Jesus;
Consider Jesus is the central theme of the first verse in Hebrews chapter 3 and it may well be the central theme throughout the entire book of Hebrews. The writer’s aim is to persuade the readers that if they would know Jesus aright as the faithful and merciful High Priest they would find in Him all they need. Their life would be in harmony with their faith and they would be in harmony with Jesus in whom their faith rests.
Here the word consider means to immerse oneself in. It carries the idea of pondering or studying. It implies the observation of facts, or to a process, or to intellectual apprehension. We are to consider Jesus and contemplate Him for increased knowledge of Him and for increased devotion to Him.
By Jesus are we made holy brethren and the holy brethren must consider Jesus who has made us partakers of a heavenly calling. Elsewhere in Scripture, this heavenly calling is referred to as a holy calling. In this instance, a heavenly calling is not a calling to the place called heaven but rather to a state of being, or a way of life where the presence of God is revealed and experienced. The heavenly or holy calling is the power of the heavenly life at work in us to make us partakers of His holiness. The heavenly calling begins with the new birth, but must progress by sanctification that results in perfected holiness.
1 Thessalonians 4:7 KJV
7 For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness.
2 Corinthians 7:1 KJV
1 Having therefore these promises, dearly beloved, let us cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear of God.
Ephesians 4:24 KJV
24 And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.
If we desire to know the privileges and power that belong to us as partakers of the heavenly calling, we must consider Jesus and follow Him as the Captain of our salvation. If we will consider Jesus and consider not our own limitations, we will find in Him all the holiness and blessedness we need to make us partakers of our heavenly calling.
Hebrews 3:1-6 KJV
1 Wherefore, holy brethren, partakers of the heavenly calling, consider the Apostle and High Priest of our profession, Christ Jesus;
2 Who was faithful to him that appointed him, as also Moses was faithful in all his house.
3 For this man was counted worthy of more glory than Moses, inasmuch as he who hath builded the house hath more honour than the house.
4 For every house is builded by some man; but he that built all things is God.
5 And Moses verily was faithful in all his house, as a servant, for a testimony of those things which were to be spoken after;
6 But Christ as a son over his own house; whose house are we, if we hold fast the confidence and the rejoicing of the hope firm unto the end.
Here in Hebrews 3:1-6, the writer draws our attention to Jesus’ faithfulness by comparing His faithfulness to Moses’ faithfulness. In Numbers chapter 12, God declared Moses faithful.
Numbers 12:7 KJV
7 My servant Moses is not so, who is faithful in all mine house.
Moses was the great messenger apostle/prophet of God for the Old Covenant. He was a type of deliverer, a forerunner of Jesus. He had access to God and brought the Word of the Lord to the people. Moses truly was faithful in all his house as a servant and for a testimony of those things which were to be spoken after and through the Son.
As Apostle, Jesus is the Father’s Representative, revealing Him and His will to us. As High Priest, He is our Representative, bringing us into the Holy Place of His presence. As High Priest, He is linked to us by His mercy and compassion having been tempted like as we yet without sin; then tasted death for us. He stands ready to succour us in our time of need and He was faithful to Him that appointed Him. Our faith finds strength and security resting on Jesus’ faithfulness.
All that Moses represented was but a prophetic shadow and fore view of what would be fulfilled in Christ Jesus. For Jesus was counted worthy of more glory than Moses, inasmuch as he who hath builded the house hath more honor than the house. The true house, the true dwelling of God, is His people. In Christ Jesus we are builded together for a habitation of God in the Spirit.
Ephesians 2:18-22 KJV
18 For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father.
19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;
20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone;
21 In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord:
22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit.
Like our natural body, each part is individually different but each part is also a living part of the whole and so it is in the body of Christ. Collectively and individually we are Christ’s house that He is building. We must enter His Holy Presence but also His Holy Presence must enter us and transform us, or else we have no part in Him.
The more we abide in Him and in His Words abide in us, the more fruit we bear. We must learn and choose to yield to Him as His house and trust in His mercy and faithfulness to do His work in us. Let us consider Jesus!