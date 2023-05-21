Freedom is a most precious possession and a gift from God. But what does it mean to be free? Some define freedom as the right to choose to live however we want. But we can be free to live the life of our choosing and not be free at all.
How many are bound by physical addictions, habits, anxiety, depression, fear, loneliness, hopelessness, or by countless other things that diminish the quality of life? The simple answer is too many! Bondage and oppression is the work of the devil and God anointed Jesus to destroy the works of the devil because it is God’s will for us to live free from the yoke of bondage.
Acts 10:38 KJV
38 How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.
Jesus in not physically ministering on the earth today, but He presently ministers through the Holy Spirit and through the written Word of God. If it was ever Jesus’ will to set the captive free, it is still His will today because He never changes.
Hebrews 13:8 KJV
8 Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.
In the Gospel of John, Jesus reveals the path to freedom when He said, “If ye continue in my word... ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” Jesus also said that God’s Word is truth. Truth, God’s Word, and freedom are inseparable.
Freedom is the outcome of knowing and applying, [doing] God’s Word in every area of our personal lives. True freedom never stands alone apart from truth. A lack of freedom results from an absence of truth or the misapplication of truth. Freedom results when we are committed to live by every Word of God in Spirit and in truth and not allow man’s tradition to make God’s Word of no effect.
John 8:31-32 KJV
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
John 17:17 KJV
17 Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth.
It is very sad when born again believers in Jesus don’t know the truth, and don’t continue to abide in God’s Word. As a result many are never truly made free and they often stumble and fall by the wayside.
God said, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge . . .” (Hosea 4:6). Here’s another way to say it: “God’s people are destroyed for lack of knowledge of the truth and application of His Word.”
When people possess the knowledge of the truth of God’s Word, and continually abide in it, they won’t be destroyed any longer. God’s Word sustains us, it is the source of life and freedom, and it is the only thing that will permanently and completely make us free. Thank God for His Word that sustains us. Thank God for the truth that makes us free.
Matthew 4:4 KJV
4 But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.
No matter what the circumstances are, no matter what we face in life, we must train ourselves to always ask the question, “What does the Word say about this?” Once we know what God’s Word says about our situation, we then must apply what the Word says to do, by faith, and in the greatest detail and determination.
If we say, “But I want God to do it my way,” we are setting ourselves up for a downfall. Doing things our way only results in more bondage.
It is the knowledge and application of God’s Word; the application of truth that sets us free. God’s Word stands alone in its ability to make us free.
A simple test shows when truth is at work. The test is freedom. If we are not free then we don’t know the truth, or we know the truth and are not ordering our life accordingly. Bondage cannot remain when truth is set firmly in place in the framework of our personal life.
The greatest threat to our freedom in every area of life is looking for help in something other than Jesus who is the living Word of God. Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life, and if He makes us free we are free indeed. He will remove all yokes of bondage from us when we come unto Him.
John 8:36 KJV
36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.
John 14:6 KJV
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Matthew 11:28-30 KJV
28 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.
30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.
Through the Holy Spirit, God has given us the Bible so that the knowledge of what He has done for us can make us free.
So put God’s Word first in your life. No matter what comes in life, train yourself to ask yourself, “What does God’s Word say about this?” Then act upon the knowledge of that truth and watch it set you free!