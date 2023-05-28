Our experience as believers in Jesus and walking with God is greatly dependent upon our learning the principle of receiving the seed of God’s Word into our heart and cultivating it until it grows to harvest.
The first step in learning this principle is faith in the power of God’s Word. By His Word, God gives life to the dead and calleth those things that be not as though they were. Wherever God sends His Word, it shall not return to Him void, but it shall accomplish its purpose and prosper in the thing He sent it to accomplish.
Romans 4:17 KJV
17 (As it is written, I have made thee a father of many nations,) before him whom he believed, even God, who quickeneth the dead, and calleth those things which be not as though they were.
Isaiah 55:11 KJV
11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
God’s Word in not bound. It is alive and powerful. This is true of all of His mighty deeds from creation to the resurrection of the dead. It is also true of every Word of God recorded in the Bible.
There are many things that attempt to keep us from believing this as we should but now we mention two only. The first is God’s Word being made of no effect by human wisdom, unbelief, or worldliness. The other is neglect of the teachings of Scripture that God’s Word is seed.
As followers of Jesus we are to learn the great faith lesson of the Mighty Power of God’s Word. There is much to know about what hinders that power in our personal life; there is much to surrender and much to receive from the working of God’s Word within our heart. But all is made right and victory sure if we will determinedly set our heart upon the study and application of Scripture and if we will resolutely believe God has provided all that is needed to live in His will and provision through the Power of His Word.
God’s Word will accomplish in us all of the Father’s good pleasure as long as it is allowed to remain and grow within our heart. All the treasures and blessings of God’s promises and grace are within our reach through His Word.
God’s Word is light that will banish the darkness within our hearts and bring forth a sense of His love and the knowledge of His will. God’s Word will strength and embolden us to overcome every enemy of our soul, and to accomplish all God asks of us.
God’s Word will cleanse and sanctify us and bring us into a life of faith by His grace and provision. Through God’s Word, the Holy Spirit will lead us into all truth and make all that is in God’s Word true in us.
John 16:13 KJV
13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
Jesus taught a most valuable lesson on the seed of God’s Word in Matthew chapter 13; Mark chapter 4; Luke chapter 8 which merit the most dedicated study. In Luke 8:11 Jesus says, “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God.”
There can be no natural lesson, no illustration of God’s Word showing how it is to be regarded in our personal life that could be made as clear and full of meaning as that of a seed.
Jesus’ teaching on the parable of the sower illustrates the lesson we are to learn. It shows the need for suitable soil, which represents the heart, without which growth of the seed is impossible. It shows how time is needed for the seed to grow and reach the time of harvest. It shows the necessity of long patience needed by the husbandman and his stewardship responsibility to care for the seed from planting to harvest. It teaches that the seed brings forth of itself all that is needed to produce a harvest; all of which is contained within the seed. There are many essential lessons to learn from the parable of the sower but here we mention four only.
First lesson is faith. When we learn that God’s Word is the seed and the answer to every need, we have found the chief lesson of receiving God’s provision. Here we understand God’s Word is the promise, the pledge, and the power of His Divine working in our personal life. With earnest faith and personal application the study of God’s Word becomes the power of His salvation.
Second lesson is stewardship. The seed needs to be gathered, kept safe, planted in prepared soil, watered, and protected until the time of harvest. Through Bible study, we gather the seeds of God’s Word and the Holy Spirit helps us make ready the soil of our hearts to receive the seed of His Word by weeding and softening the soil of our heart.
Third lesson is patience. The effect of God’s Word on the heart is seldom immediate. When the seed of God’s Word sprouts, growth at first can seem feeble, but by faith we know that God’s Word will never return void. It will accomplish all He sends it to do. In due season, we will reap if we faint not. We must be patiently expectant while the seed grows into a full harvest.
Fourth lesson is fruitfulness. However insignificant a seed may seem if properly cared for it will grow and produce a great harvest. In this way, the truth, life, and power contained in God’s word will grow and ripen within us until it produces a great harvest of His promises.