Isaiah 6:8 KJV
8 Also I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, Whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I; send me.
As we read Isaiah 6:8, it does not appear as if God was singling Isaiah out by placing a strong compulsion upon him to go for Him. It seems Isaiah was in God’s presence and he overheard God’s invitation in the form of a general question to anyone willing to respond. When Isaiah heard God say, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?”, he must have realized that there was nothing else he would rather do. Then by free will and by choice he answered, “Here am I; send me.”
God still extends His call today but whether or not we hear God’s call depends greatly upon the state of our hearing. What we hear depends much upon our disposition and readiness and willingness to respond. Those that have come into right relationship with God through Jesus Christ will experience an alteration to their disposition. When we are born again we become a new creature in Christ Jesus and old things begin to fall away as we grow in the faith.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Our born again life in Christ allows us to hear the question, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” When God speaks, it is seldom a commanding compulsion but more like a quiet passionate insistence to follow the Lord Jesus as the Good Shepherd who leads and guides us into the green pastures of His calling. We that are in Christ Jesus become God’s workmanship as He prepares us for good works that we should walk in them.
Ephesians 2:10 KJV
10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
All born again believers are called of God to good works and the gifts and callings of God will remain throughout this life even when the call of God is ignored. What God calls us to do; He also gives us the gifts and talents to fulfill His calling.
If we are faithful to answer God’s call, He will bless us and enrich us with the joy and satisfaction that comes from responding to the call. If we will take the time to wait on the Lord and seek Him, the Holy Spirit will bring us face to face with God’s call and like Isaiah we too will hear God’s call and in perfect freedom will say, “Here am I; send me.”
When we speak of the call of God, it is easy to forget the most important point; which is the One Who calls. When God calls, He also intends for us to be an expression of His nature and not an expression of our own nature. The value of answering God’s call is found in our surrender to Him and learning to allow Him to minister to others through us. Paul expressed this truth in Galatians 2:20.
Galatians 2:20 KJV
20 I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.
The call of God is not subject to our nature or our personal temperament. God is greater than these things and if our entire focus is only on what we can do, the call of God will greatly be suppressed. God’s grace carries us far beyond our natural abilities and is not limited by circumstances. When we are brought into intimate relationship with God we learn to abide in Christ and it is here that we bear much fruit to the glory of God.
One reason we do not hear God’s call is because our ear is primarily tuned to ourselves; our wants and desires. To be brought into the call of God is to be profoundly altered by God. Life is no longer only about what we want but becomes about what He wants. It is through our contact with the nature of God that makes us realize what He would have us do for Him. The call of God is expressive of His nature which is then expressed through our service to Him. In all that we hope to do in service to God is by God’s grace as He attempts to reveal Jesus His Son in us. If people can’t see Jesus in us, what is the value of our service to God?
Paul understood it was God’s grace that called him to reveal His Son in him. Of course not everyone is called to preach like Paul but every born again believer has God given gifts and talents that can express the love of God to others and lift up Jesus.
Galatians 1:15-16a KJV
15 But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb, and called me by his grace,
16a To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen...
Service to God is the overflow of super abundant devotion to Him; which then naturally flows out of our obedience to do His will which in turn the nature of God is expressed though our everyday life.
The call of God is found and expressed by our absolute love for Him. The service of God becomes a natural part of our life and is the echo of our close relationship with Him. As the Son of God is revealed in us we serve Him in all ways and in all things out of our devotion to Him.