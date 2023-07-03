James 1:22-24 KJV
22 But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.
23 For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass:
24 For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.
How sad is it to be content with simply hearing God’s Word and not doing it? How common is it for believers in Jesus to hear and read God’s Word and yet not do it?
The mind can delight in having the truth of God’s Word presented in a clear and uplifting way, having the imagination gratified by well presented illustrations that provoke feelings of inspiration and emotional enrichment, yet with no intention of taking it to heart and applying God’s Word personally.
It is possible to attend church for the social aspect of meeting with friends and enjoying the preaching and singing and yet have no aim of doing what God asks of us in His Word. It is not uncommon for born again believers to be content with attending church while still doing the things they know they ought not to do. It is by God’s grace and by doing His Word that this can change.
One trap to avoid is reading God’s Word with a sense of duty and obligation. Reading God’s Word is a liberating privilege, not a burdensome responsibility. There is nothing greater than the freedom that comes from continually abiding in God’s Word.
John 8:31-32 KJV
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
The Bible says hearing and not doing God’s Word is a self-imposed deception, a delusion of our own making. To change this condition, we start by making a conscious and deliberate choice to do God’s Word and apply in detail the instructions found in Scripture to our personal life. When we delight in God’s Word and set our will determinedly on doing the Word is when we will receive divine illumination of God’s Word and the freedom that it brings.
If we only hear God’s Word and don’t do it, our knowledge of Scripture will not profit. It is merely head knowledge. The way to know God, to experience His goodness and live in His blessing is through doing His Word. By this we live in His purpose and favor and by this we show that we love the Lord. Jesus said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God.”
Luke 4:4 KJV
4 And Jesus answered him, saying, It is written, That man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word of God.
Doing God’s Word is what makes it possible to be united to God’s blessed will. It is in our quiet time waiting on God and in our private Bible study that we seek to have this point finally settled. We must resolutely say to ourselves, “I am going to do whatever God says in His Word.” It is here that the self-delusion of hearing and not doing God’s Word must be conquered. From this place, we habitually apply God’s Word to our daily lives. God’s Word is to be lived, not simply admired. Life and freedom is found only in doing God’s Word.
The blessings of the Lord are known by doing the Word of God. Keeping and continuing in His Word is the key to life and freedom. The evidence of truly living by the saving knowledge of God and the evidence of not being self-deceived in our profession of faith is found in keeping and doing His Word.
We must study God’s Word until His Word enters our heart and works a deep conviction that doing His Word and keeping His commandments becomes the condition for spiritual blessing, for freedom, and for experiencing God’s love and His exceedingly great and precious promises.
Doing God’s Word is the one requisite for His blessings to flow richly and freely into our lives.
The Holy Bible is a book of instruction and the more we follow the instruction and do it, the more freely God’s provision and favor flows into our personal life.
If we only read God’s Word and don’t do it, we find ourselves trapped in a deception of our own making, and in this we never experience many of the life giving promises the Lord intends us to live by because God’s blessing is found in doing His Word, not in simply hearing it.
We must remember that man doesn’t live by bread alone but by every Word of God. When we delight ourselves in and forget not God’s Word, when we live by and keep His Word, He will deal bountifully with us.
James 1:22 KJV
22 But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.
Psalms 119:16-17 KJV
16 I will delight myself in thy statutes: I will not forget thy word.
17 Deal bountifully with thy servant, that I may live, and keep thy word.