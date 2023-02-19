Genesis 5:23-24 KJV
23 And all the days of Enoch were three hundred sixty and five years:
24 And Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him.
Hebrews 11:5-6 KJV
5 By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death; and was not found, because God had translated him: for before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God.
6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
What made Enoch stand out so? It was that he walked with God. What does the phrase, “Enoch walked with God” mean?
First, Enoch walked in divine direction. We often hear about receiving direction from God. The first step to receiving guidance and direction is to choose to walk with God. In other words, we must choose to follow God’s plan and purpose for our lives instead of our own plans and ambitions.
As we walk with God, we can have continual fellowship with Him. We can talk to Him as a loving Father and listen to our heart as He speaks to us through His written Word concerning His plan and purpose for our lives.
We just need to persistently trust Him, and He will show us what we need to do. Walking in divine direction means we go in the direction God has for us.
Second, Enoch walked with God by keeping pace with God. He didn’t lag behind, and he didn’t run ahead of God. It is possible to run ahead or lag behind God’s timing even when we are doing what God wants us to do.
Keeping in step with God’s timing is as important as walking with Him in His will. If we run out ahead of God we are leading the way; if we lag behind God at least He is still in front of us leading the way as long as we don’t lose sight of Him. The best is to walk in step with Him, neither ahead nor behind.
Jesus doesn’t want us to be either too fast or too slow. It is best to walk beside Him. We should endeavor to learn how to stay right in step with God, obeying His will and moving in His timing as we walk in His divine direction for our lives.
Third, Enoch walked in agreement with God. Amos 3:3 asks the question how, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” The answer of course is they can’t. So the fact that Enoch walked with God means he also walked in agreement with Him.
God isn’t going to agree with our plans and opinions that do not align with His Word and His will. It is always tempting to make our own plans and then ask God to bless what we decided to do. But if we’re going to walk with God, we must make the decision to continually seek Him and to be in agreement with His plan and His Word. God always has the best laid plan for our life and His plan is blessed from beginning to end.
Fourth, Enoch walked with God in faith. Hebrews 11:5 says, “By faith Enoch was translated... before his translation he had this testimony, that he pleased God.” The first phrase of Hebrews 11:5 is: “By faith...” The last phrase is: “...he [Enoch] pleased God.” Those two phrases put together tell the story of Enoch: “By faith Enoch pleased God.” Then notice verse 6.
Hebrews 11:6 KJV
6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
There is something about faith which pleases God. Walking with God requires we do so by faith. Enoch lived his life day by day, walking with God until one day he just stepped straight into Heaven with Him. Our walk with God begins with the first “step of faith” which is to be born again.
Ephesians 2:8 KJV
8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
After we have taken the first step of faith and have been saved we are then to walk by faith and not by sight. To “walk by sight” means to live according to our physical senses and mental reasonings.
2 Corinthians 5:7 KJV
7 (For we walk by faith, not by sight:)
Romans 4:12 says we are to walk in the steps of Abraham, who is the father of our faith, and he walked by faith and not by sight.
Romans 4:20-21 KJV
20 He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;
21 And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.
God promised Abraham a son when he was one hundred and Sarah was ninety years old. Common sense told Abraham no one as old as he and Sarah could become parents. But Abraham chose God’s Word over common sense.
Common sense can be helpful in many things, like keeping us from stepping in front of an oncoming car. However, in spiritual matters, common sense often contradicts what God has said in His Word. Living by common sense rather than living by faith often results in failure to receive God’s promise.
The day is fast approaching when Jesus will return to this earth and so now more than ever we must walk with God!