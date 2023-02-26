Hebrews 4:12 KJV
12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
“Why should we believe a thing because it is in the Bible?” That is a perfectly legitimate question. There is only one reason why we should believe it. It is only when the Holy Spirit applies the Scriptures to the deepest parts of the heart and soul can we begin to understand the living effect and value of the Scriptures.
If we try only by intellectual reason to believe the Scriptures and apply them to an external standard, or use them as emotional inspiration, or for the purpose of receiving a blessed promise, we have missed the mark. Jesus draws our attention to the reason anyone should search the Scriptures.
John 5:37-40 KJV
37 And the Father himself, which hath sent me, hath borne witness of me. Ye have neither heard his voice at any time, nor seen his shape.
38 And ye have not his word abiding in you: for whom he hath sent, him ye believe not.
39 Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.
40 And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life.
The Scriptures are alive with revelation of the Son of God. They witness and testify of Him. If we come to Jesus He will give us life eternal. However, it is possible to study the Scriptures and never come to the knowledge of the truth.
2 Timothy 3:7 KJV
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
It is God’s will for all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth, but not all are saved and not all come to the knowledge of the truth. But nonetheless it is God’s will.
1 Timothy 2:4 KJV
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
If we acquire only head knowledge of the Scripture and gain no life changing revelation by the Holy Spirit we become little more than a bible dictionary that dispenses facts and dates with none of the living reality of the Lord Jesus working out His redemption and salvation within us by the power of His living Word.
Only when we receive help from the Holy Spirit are we lifted into a total readjustment to God’s will. Only then do the words of God become alive and powerful to us personally.
The only way the Scriptures can be understood and applied is through living contact with Jesus who is the living Word of God. The connection between our Lord Himself, who is the Word, and His spoken words, is so close that to divorce them is fatal.
The Bible is not a book of facts and figures. It doesn’t teach us how to do the practical things in life such as change the oil in a car. The Bible is meant to lead us to the knowledge of the truth. The Bible is a book that tells the story of man’s fall and God’s solution for his redemption.
The Bible is a book of truth. The Bible is written to reveal Jesus who is the truth that leads us back into communion with the Father.
John 14:6 KJV
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
To come to the knowledge of the truth we need help. For this, we have the Spirit of Truth which is the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit alone makes the Word of God understandable and applicable.
John 14:17 KJV
17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.
John 15:26 KJV
26 But when the Comforter is come, whom I will send unto you from the Father, even the Spirit of truth, which proceedeth from the Father, he shall testify of me:
John 16:13 KJV
13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.
Millions of Bibles have been printed over the last few centuries. Some are bound by the finest leathers and craftsmanship, but what is most needed is to have the living Word of God bound within our hearts by coming to the knowledge of the truth through the regenerating and sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit.
After the disciples had received the Holy Spirit they became vibrant witnesses to Jesus. Their lives spoke more eloquently than their lips. The Holy Spirit being imparted to us and expressed through us becomes the witness that God can do all that His Word states He can.
The Scriptures are alive with revelation of Jesus and lead us to life everlasting. The Bible is the record of Adam’s transgression and Jesus who is God’s solution to man’s fallen condition. This is why we should believe what is in the Bible.
John 8:31-32 KJV
31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.