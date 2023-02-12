Redemption is the act of procuring the deliverance of persons or things from the possession and power of captors; it is the deliverance from bondage; or from liability.
We could never fully expound on the great redemption provided by the Lord Jesus, but we must at least have strong unshakable faith in it so that we are not tossed about by every wind of man’s doctrine.
What the devil does to try to distract from the great truths of redemption is but a mere puff of wind in God’s providence. God’s redemptive work stands firm and nothing can stop God from doing His work.
God is not working out our redemption, it is complete. We are working it out through our understanding of what God has done for us through Jesus and by our obedience to all that God has done through His redemptive work. By the shed blood of Jesus on the cross our eternal redemption was obtained.
Hebrews 9:12 KJV
12 Neither by the blood of goats and calves, but by his own blood he entered in once into the holy place, having obtained eternal redemption for us.
Romans 3:24 KJV
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Ephesians 1:7 KJV
7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
1 Peter 1:18-19 KJV
18 Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;
19 But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:
We must make a distinction in our minds between the revelation of redemption and our conscious participation in it. Salvation is offered by God to the entire world but many choose not to participate in it. We must by faith and by choice receive the redemption God offers to all.
When we are born again we enter the first phase of God’s redemption. It is one thing to be born again by God’s grace, but another thing to have a clear revelation as to how God did it. The Lord Jesus is the revelation of redemption “complete.” Jesus has been made unto us redemption.
1 Corinthians 1:30 KJV
30 But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption:
The revelation of redemption comes to us in words written in Scripture. But redemption is ministered to us by Jesus our Redeemer. The evidence that we are experiencing God’s grace is that redemption is working within our lives making us complete in Jesus. We can see redemption working inwardly by our reactions to it and our cooperation with it.
In any true conversion to Christ old things begin to pass away and all things become new. This is redemption at work deep within. Redemption brings forth the new life in us.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
Jesus is our Redeemer and all who have experienced new life and new freedom because they have experienced redemption should say so. “Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom he hath redeemed from the hand of the enemy;” [Psalms 107:2]
The ministry of Jesus is not a theological collection of doctrines, it is a ministry of redemption. When we are profoundly moved in our heart by the experience of redemption the life of God begins to flow within our lives day by day, making all things new.
Redemption can never be earned; it is a gift from God. Redemption is a costly and infinitely valuable gift because it was purchased by Jesus’ own blood. Paul prayed that we would be enlightened to the hope of His calling and to the rich inheritance we have in Christ Jesus. May we be fully illuminated in the greatness of our redemption inheritance found only in Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 1:16-18 KJV
16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers;
17 That the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him:
18 The eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints...
Jesus gave His life as ransom so that we could be redeemed from the curse of the Law and so that the blessing of Abraham might come upon us through Jesus Christ.
Galatians 3:13-14 KJV
13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
14 That the blessing of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through Jesus Christ; that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith.
The Cross of Christ Jesus is not the cross of a martyr; it is the revelation of redemption. The cry on the cross, “My God, My God, why hast Thou forsaken Me?” is not the desolation of an isolated individual; it is the revelation of the heart of God face to face with the sin of man, and going deeper down than man’s sin can ever go in inconceivable heartbreak in order that every sin stained sinner who will come to Him might be absolutely redeemed by the precious Blood of Jesus.