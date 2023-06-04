Romans 3:24 KJV
24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
Justification is a wonderful and precious gift given to anyone who will receive it graciously and by faith. Justification cannot be purchased or earned by any means. It has already been purchased by Jesus and is offered to us freely.
Jesus is God’s gift to us; He was delivered for our offences and raised up for our justification. Only by God’s grace and through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus can we be justified and brought into right standing with a Holy God.
Romans 4:24-25 KJV
24 But for us also, to whom it shall be imputed, if we believe on him that raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead;
25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.
So what does it mean to be justified? Let’s look in Noah Webster’s 1828 dictionary to help us better understand the word justify.
JUST’IFY, To pardon and clear from guilt; to absolve or acquit from guilt and merited punishment, and to accept as righteous on account of the merits of the Savior, or by the application of Christ’s atonement to the offender. To accept as just and treat with favor. Noah Webster 1828
When we are justified we are pronounced righteous; made right in God’s eyes; acquitted from guilt; proved innocent and made free from deserved punishment by the merits of the Savior.
A person can never justify himself before God. It is only by Christ’s atonement that one can be justified and made right with God.
Justification comes about by Jesus’ death and by the power of His resurrection. Jesus paid the price for our forgiveness of sin and by the blood of Jesus the Father is able to justify all who will come to Him in faith and receive the gift of justification.
For it is by faith that we have access into the grace wherein we stand and not by our own good works. Justification allows us to have peace with God. The Bible paints a glorious picture of justification but here we read but a few Bible verses.
Romans 1:17 KJV
17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.
Romans 5:1-2 KJV
1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
Romans 5:9 KJV
9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.
Romans 5:16-18 KJV
16 And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification.
17 For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)
18 Therefore as by the offence of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life.
Galatians 2:16 KJV
16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
Galatians 3:24 KJV
24 Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith.
Galatians 5:4 KJV
4 Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace.
Titus 3:7 KJV
7 That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
1 Peter 3:18 KJV
18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:
What a wonderful and priceless gift the Father has given to us through the sacrifice of His dear Son. Jesus as our Redeemer has shed His own blood for us to give us access into the grace in which we stand.
We are not justified by keeping the Law, or doing good things. Justification is God’s gift to us. The Father saw our great need for a Savior and because of His great love, He sent His Son Who paid the price for our sin so that we, the unjust, might be justified before God. Justification makes us in God’s eyes as if we never sinned. Jesus was made to be sin for us that we might be placed in right standing with God in Him.
2 Corinthians 5:21 KJV
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
Thanks and glory be to the Father Who offers to any who will receive by faith the free gift of justification found in Christ Jesus.
After we have been justified by God we are declared right in His sight. When we are in Christ Jesus we are made free from condemnation, guilt, and punishment. Jesus bore our sins in His own body on the cross that we might be justified by faith in the sight of God.
Romans 8:32-33 KJV
32 He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?
33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.