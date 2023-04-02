Throughout history men have obtain great names in three ways:
• They inherit their name by birth
• They made their name great by their achievements
• They have a great name conferred upon them.
Jesus received His more excellent Name by all three means. First, by inheritance. Jesus obtained a more excellent name the day the Father declared “Thou art my son, this day I have begotten thee.”
Hebrews 1:4-5 KJV
4 Being made so much better than the angels, as he hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they.
5 For unto which of the angels said he at any time, Thou art my Son, THIS DAY HAVE I BEGOTTEN THEE? And again, I will be to him a Father, and he shall be to me a Son?
Acts chapter 13 tells us when Jesus was begotten.
Acts 13:33-34 KJV
33 God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.
34 And as concerning that he raised him up from the dead, now no more to return to corruption, he said on this wise, I will give you the sure mercies of David.
Jesus was begotten when He was raised from the dead and the day that He was begotten is the day that “He . . . hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent Name!”
Second, Jesus also obtained a more excellent name by His great achievements. His great achievements include His redemptive work and His victory over the devil who had the power of death.
Compared to eternity Jesus’ earthly ministry was only a brief moment in time as eternity stood still to witness the greatest of all achievements.
As the Son of man – Son of God, He gave His life as a ransom to save and redeem all that was lost. He brought man and God back together again in a new way by removing the veil of separation between God and man. His name is great because of His great redemptive work, but it is also great because of His conquest and defeat of him that had the power of death, that is, the devil.
Colossians 2:15 KJV
15 And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it. [The Cross]
Hebrews 2:14 KJV
14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
Jesus met Satan and his cohorts on their own territory and defeated them and made a show of them openly. He brought them to nought meaning He reduced them to nothing. Jesus made an example of all principalities and powers by defeating them in open combat.
Colossians 1:13-14 KJV
13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:
14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:
1 Corinthians 2:7-8 KJV
7 But we speak the wisdom of God in a mystery, even the hidden wisdom, which God ordained before the world unto our glory:
8 Which none of the princes of this world knew: for had they known it, they would not have crucified the Lord of glory.
Third, by royal decree, Jesus was given; granted all the benefits, privileges, rights, honor, and authority in heaven, on the earth, and under the earth to be the head of the church, His body, the fullness of Him. Jesus’ great conquest and His great redemptive work are enfolded within His more excellent Name. Jesus’ great achievements reached their climax by having a more excellent name conferred [given; imparted; bestowed] upon Him. Jesus’ name is unapproachably the greatest of all names.
Philippians 2:8-11 KJV
8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.
9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
10 That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;
11 And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.
Ephesians and Colossians chapter one both exemplify the greatness of Jesus’ name and His mighty power and authority.
Ephesians 1:19-23 KJV
19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to usward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power,
20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
22 And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church,
23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
Colossians 1:18 KJV
18 And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence.
How glorious it would have been to have witnessed the pomp and ceremony of the great day when Jesus was seated on His throne and given the scepter of righteousness as the King of kings and Lord of lords. Jesus was the victor in all things and now He has the keys of hell and of death and He has a more excellent name that is above every name!