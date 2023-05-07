Hebrews 2:14-15 KJV
14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
Of course there were numerous reasons why Jesus became Son of man but here we will consider three only.
• First, as the Captain of our salvation He was perfected by the things that He suffered and tasted death for every man that He might prepare a way for us to share in His life and nature that allows us to draw near to the Father.
• Second, that He might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil.
• Third, that through all His work for us, and in us, He might be a merciful High Priest in all things pertaining to God, as He is easily touched by the feelings of our infirmities.
We must never allow Jesus’ incarnation, the Word that became flesh, to become common place in our thoughts, but rather, continue to search out and realize fully all that His birth represents and the effect it has on us in this life and the life to come.
We could never save ourselves from the lawless state that our father Adam put the whole of mankind in. So, out of necessity and as an act of divine love God sent His Son to became a partaker of flesh and blood to redeem us and bring to nought him that had the power of death, that is, the devil.
God warned Adam that he would succumb to the power of death the day he broke His commandment by partaking of the forbidden tree. Adam knew the boundaries and the consequences yet he willingly chose to transgress God’s Law and in so doing unleashed a nightmarish condition upon the earth and all of mankind.
Adam opened the door to sin and death and then had no way to close it once it was opened. The day that Adam turned from God, his source of all life, to himself, he succumbed to the power and dominion of sin and death and now all mankind would be held prisoner to the same.
Adam yielded himself to Satan who then had the power over him. Satan became Adam’s jailor keeping him under his authority now holding the sinner in the power of sin and death for as long as no legal release order is given. The only way for Adam and his offspring to come out from under Satan’s authority was to lay off the fallen, sinful, nature which allowed Satan to be mankind’s jailor. The problem was man had no way to do this.
Ending his earthly life may have seemed to be the remedy, but after physical death there was hell where sin and death would still be his master. Fallen man has no power to release himself from Satan’s prison so God sent His own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and as the remedy for sin He entered into our death, endured the penalty of sin, and by tasting death for all men He satisfied the law of God.
Romans 8:3 KJV
3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
Romans 6:9 KJV
9 Knowing that Christ being raised from the dead dieth no more; death hath no more dominion over him.
Because the law had been the strength of sin, He took from sin and the devil the power of death over us. The law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made us free from the law of sin and death. For in Adam all died, but in Christ Jesus all shall be made alive.
Romans 8:1-2 KJV
1 There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.
1 Corinthians 15:22 KJV
22 For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.
Jesus tasted death at the end of His earthly physical life as the full acknowledgement and submission to the Father’s righteous judgment for Adam’s sin as He entrusted his life to the Father in His final moments.
Luke 23:46 KJV
46 And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.
Death has no more claim or power over those who are in Christ Jesus. Jesus Himself partook of flesh and blood, and then destroyed him that had the power of death, that is, the devil. Because Jesus has so completely broken the power of death over us, there is now perfect deliverance for us from the fear of death.
What a song of joy the redeemed can sing. “…Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?” [1 Corinthians 15:54-55]
We can have faith that He who is now crowned with glory and honor is able bring us into the fullness of our redemption so that those who are one with Him by the double bond of spiritual birth from God, and birth by flesh and blood be His sanctified ones and be called His brethren.
We are now called to present our own bodies as a living sacrifice for Him. Jesus gave Himself to be wholly like us for our sakes. Is it right to give ourselves wholly to be like Him and live for Him? To do so should be our greatest consideration.