Jesus was the first to talk about being born again and in the following verses He is speaking with a Pharisee named Nicodemus on this subject.
John 3:1-7 KJV
1 There was a man of the Pharisees, named Nicodemus, a ruler of the Jews:
2 The same came to Jesus by night, and said unto him, Rabbi, we know that thou art a teacher come from God: for no man can do these miracles that thou doest, except God be with him.
3 Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.
4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born?
5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.
6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.
Nicodemus possessed many religious qualities. He was a good man and he loved God and tried his best to serve Him, but Jesus said to him, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
What Jesus said raised the question as Nicodemus asked, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born?”
Jesus replied, “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.” Nicodemus clearly didn’t understand anything about being born again nor did he understand that anyone who is not born again is denied entrance into the Kingdom of God.
Why should a person need to be born again? The fact that he does indicates that something has gone terribly wrong with mankind. Everyone regardless of race, age, or situation in life must be born again.
Being born again is a spiritual mater, it is not: church membership, water baptism, good deeds, saying prayers, reading the Bible, or doing our best. When one is born again he becomes a new person on the inside.
2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
The New Birth is a spiritual matter that brings about a change in one’s inner man by the power of the incorruptible seed of the Word of God.
1 Peter 1:23 KJV
23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.
The Bible clearly shows the importance of being born again. This is the way into the Kingdom of God.
Romans 10:9–10 KJV
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
John 1:12–13 KJV
12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.
John 6:37 KJV
37 . . . and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.
John 3:15–18 KJV
15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.
18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.
John 3:36 KJV
36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
Acts 3:19 KJV
19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.
Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV
8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
The New Birth [born again] is brought about in the following manner:
• Recognize that you are a sinner, lost, without God, and without hope [Rom 3:23].
• Acknowledge that Jesus Christ died on the cross to save you from sin by His own precious blood.
• Come to God, turning away from sin and confessing Jesus as Savior.
• Believe from your heart and confess with your mouth that God does forgive you of your sins and that you are born again.
Believe the Bible and do as it says and you will be born into the Family of God.
John 5:24 KJV
24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.