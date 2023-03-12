Galatians 5:6 tells us that faith works by love.
Galatians 5:6 KJV
6 For in Jesus Christ neither circumcision availeth anything, nor uncircumcision; but faith which worketh by love.
To better understand how faith works by love it is helpful to know that love and faith originate with God and seek to make their abode in our heart. Love and faith are more than intellectual reason or emotional feelings. Love and faith are essential in governing our life in the ways of God. The Bible teaches that without love we are cast adrift without real meaning or purpose in life and it also teaches that it is impossible to please God without faith.
Hebrews 11:6 KJV
6 But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
Faith is so important that God bases a person’s eternal salvation on his acceptance of Jesus by believing in his heart and confessing with his mouth. No one alive today saw Jesus nailed to the cross, or saw Him when He rose from the dead. But by faith we know He lives and He saves today.
Romans 10:9-10 KJV
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Salvation is available to anyone who will receive it. Until we hear about God’s greatest gift we can’t have faith to believe. Faith enters the heart when we hear and accept the truth of God’s Word because faith comes where the will of God is known, and faith works by love.
Romans 10:17 KJV
17 So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.
If we asked 100 people what love is we would most likely get 100 different answers. The only truly authoritative source to answer all questions is God’s Word. The question is, “What is Love?” The simple and short answer is; GOD IS LOVE. In this definition love is a Person.
1 John 4:16 KJV
16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. GOD IS LOVE; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.
So what is love [God] like? 1 Corinthians 13 gives a list of love’s [God’s] character [nature, disposition, personality]. Based on God’s Word we find that love [God] is longsuffering, kind, not easily provoked, is not self centered, is not puffed up with pride, doesn’t envy, bears and endures all things, and rejoices in the truth. It was out of love that God gave His most precious gift, His Son, so that we may not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16 KJV
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
It is helpful to distinguish the essential difference between natural human love and the God kind of love. Natural human love can suddenly turn to hatred, but divine love will not. Natural human love is little more than skin deep. It comes and goes like the wind. God’s love is ever fixed and doesn’t come and go, or change with time or circumstance because GOD IS LOVE and He never changes.
1 John 4:8 KJV
8 He that loveth not knoweth not God; for GOD IS LOVE.
How does God’s love enter our heart? The first step is to be born again and after we are born again the love of God is then shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost. Romans 5:5 KJV
Even after the love of God is shed abroad in our heart by the Holy Ghost we can still choose to do things that are unloving and unkind. Love is a choice that is expressed by what we do. We must learn to yield to the love of God and choose to do what Love(God) would have us do.
Because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost we can love with divine love. God’s love enables us to forgive suffered wrongs. This life presents countless opportunities to be hurt, become offended and then in unforgiveness hold the wrong people do to us against them. Someone might say, “I just can’t forgive so-and-so for what they did.” But the God kind of love can forgive because the love of God has been shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost.
Ephesians 4:32 KJV
32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.
1 John 4:11-12 KJV
11 Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.
12 No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.
Ephesians 5:1-2 KJV
1 Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2 And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
We may want to have mountain moving faith but if we are not walking in love and forgive all, our faith will produce no effect because faith works by love!