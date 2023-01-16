Look out, December’s electric bill is on the way if it hasn’t hit your mailbox already. Frigid temps combined with holiday baking and Christmas lights may leave homeowners in shock- second only to the shock of the Christmas credit card bills.
On average, 51 percent of a household’s energy consumption is used for heating and cooling. Basic home functions such as heating hot water, lighting, cooking, and refrigeration account for approximately 25 percent of total energy usage, with the remainder, sucked up by miscellaneous electric loads (MELs), which are defined as appliances, entertainment centers, computers, fitness equipment, fans, or other devices not employed for basic home functions. Here’s looking at you, Alexa.
What does all that have to do with agriculture and natural resources? A lot. With only 5 percent of the world’s population, the U.S. consumes approximately 17% of the world’s energy. Per capita, every American burns through 2.5 gallons of oil, 8.86 pounds of coal, and 246 cubic feet of natural gas daily. Roughly 20% of total greenhouse gas emissions come from residential energy use. Per household energy usage is decreasing since its 2015 peak, but MELs, specifically technology applications, are quickly picking up the slack. Homes are larger than ever, and across the country, the U.S. energy grid is straining under a load of increased demand and severe weather events.
If you are interested in reducing your electric bill, weaning your home off the electrical grid, or using wood as a primary or supplementary source of heat, join us on January 23, at Local’s Deli, 103 W. Main Street, from 11:30-12:30 for the first Winter Lunch and Learn of 2023. Participants will take home a checklist for their homes, tips on reducing energy usage, plus the latest on heating with modern wood stoves, and details on the federal biomass stove tax credit, which jumped to 30 percent on January 1.
February’s Lunch and Learn will focus on small business start-ups with UT Extension Agricultural and Resource Economics Specialist Ty Wolaver on February 7, and in March, we’ll dig into gardening. Keep an eye and ear out for details and announcements on our Facebook page: UT TSU Extension – Johnson County, our monthly e-newsletter, and fliers posted at our community partners.
And don’t forget the Mountain Zooms webinar series begins January 12 with a session on heirloom vegetables.
Zoom links for the heirloom vegetable webinar and future programs, including white oak management, forest medicinals, silvopasture, gardening, and more, can be found in our e-newsletter and on our Facebook page!