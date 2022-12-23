TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.
The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing. Ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during the winter months when water temperatures are cold.
There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program. The full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website, www.tnwildlife.org.
“The winter trout stocking program provides family friendly fishing opportunities in areas where there are only few or no other trout fisheries,” said Brandon Simcox, TWRA Trout Program Coordinator. “TWRA is excited to bring these unique opportunities to various communities across the state for people to enjoy.”
Many of these locations are in urban-areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. It also makes a great place for anglers wanting to catch some tasty trout.
The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.
Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2023 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.
2023 Tennessee wildlife calendar contest winners selected
NASHVILLE --- The winning entries for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest have been selected by staff members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the public. The selections will appear in the annual calendar which will begin in January for the 2023 calendar year.
The staff and public selected photographs from a record number of submissions and had the challenge to narrow the entries to 13 photos that will appear in the calendar issue. The other entries will be kept on file and could have the opportunity to appear in future agency publications and on the agency’s website.
The photographers with the selected entries are Frank Snyder (Athens), Eddie Johnson (Mt. Juliet), Clyde Cole (Savannah), Travis Hill Henry (Knoxville), Sharon Cardin (Nashville), Daniel Vineyard (Sevierville), Kimberly Koon (Readyville), Kerry Wix (Westmoreland), Joe LeDuc (Winter Haven, Fla.), Jenna Crove (Auburn Ala.), Jennifer Jenson (Bowling Green, Ky.), and Harold Jerrell (Rose Hill, Va.)
The staff of Tennessee Wildlife congratulates the winners and reminds photographers that if your photo was not chosen, next year’s entry could be a winner. Rules and deadlines for the next Tennessee Wildlife photo contest will appear in future issues of the magazine and on the TWRA website. Photographers will again be invited to submit their best photos on fishing and wildlife species native to the Volunteer State, and fishing and hunting scenes in Tennessee.