Peachy Balsamic Chicken
Submitted by Tara Bargas

It is peach season here in Colorado. One of my most favorite times of the year! Palisade peaches are the juiciest and tastiest peaches I have ever tasted. They are awesome. You can use them in anything, savory and sweet. Pizza, chicken, cobbler, ice cream, and that’s just to name a few. Here’s one of the recipes that I make every year around this time. I hope you enjoy it. Love the taste and savor the moment.

 
 

Instructions

    • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute for 3 minutes, then push far to the side.
    • Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 2 1/2 minutes per side. 
    • Remove chicken from skillet and transfer to a plate while leaving oil and onions in skillet. Add garlic to skillet and saute lightly. 
    • Add balsamic vinegar and cook and stir until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in honey, then add in peaches and tomatoes and mix.
 
  • Return chicken to skillet, between peaches and tomatoes, cover skillet with lid, reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer until chicken has cooked through, about 6 - 9 minutes. 

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you