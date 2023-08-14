It is peach season here in Colorado. One of my most favorite times of the year! Palisade peaches are the juiciest and tastiest peaches I have ever tasted. They are awesome. You can use them in anything, savory and sweet. Pizza, chicken, cobbler, ice cream, and that’s just to name a few. Here’s one of the recipes that I make every year around this time. I hope you enjoy it. Love the taste and savor the moment.
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 medium sweet onion sliced
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Salt pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 2 cups sliced firm but ripe peaches (about 2 medium)
- 1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes, drained or fresh cherry tomatoes cut in half
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced basil
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute for 3 minutes, then push far to the side.
- Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 2 1/2 minutes per side.
- Remove chicken from skillet and transfer to a plate while leaving oil and onions in skillet. Add garlic to skillet and saute lightly.
- Add balsamic vinegar and cook and stir until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in honey, then add in peaches and tomatoes and mix.
- Return chicken to skillet, between peaches and tomatoes, cover skillet with lid, reduce heat to medium-low and allow to simmer until chicken has cooked through, about 6 - 9 minutes.