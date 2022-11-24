John Mast may dream of 3.14159. . . , but most of us envision apple, cherry, and pumpkin when “pie” pops up in conversation. Ever present at family meals, Christmas parties, and Thanksgiving dinners, pies hold a special place of honor in every home. For the culinary challenge, Marie Callender, Edward, and Mrs. Smith are waiting at the local grocery, but this holiday season, why not try your hand at a homemade pie?
Early pies were savory meat dishes, the crust or pastry employed as a baking dish, storage container, and serving bowl. To withstand hours of baking, the pastry was thick, tough, and considered inedible to all but the hungriest diners. English colonists setting up housekeeping in America leaned on pies as everyday meal staples, requiring less flour than bread and adapting to primitive cooking techniques and harsh conditions. Stretching supplies and feeding hungry families, pies were less tasty treats and more plain practicalities.
Nineteenth and Twentieth Century diners enjoyed flaky, fruit-filled delicacies more akin to our modern dessert pies. Crusts baked with fine white flour, butter, and lard lovingly cradled seasonal rotations of fruits, vegetables, berries, and meats. Made in homes with varying skill levels, pies were a dinner cornerstone, and expert pie makers were held in high esteem.
However, frozen pie crusts hit grocery freezers in 1955, followed by frozen fruit pies in 1957, thus, beginning the descent of the pie makers’ art. But it’s time to take it back.
Let’s be honest; picture-perfect store-bought pies look much better than they taste. Why waste the carbs on a beautiful lattice-topped apple pie if the pastry tastes like cardboard and the apple slices are drowning in a thick, starchy syrup? A study from Texas A&M Extension noted that while not all recipes are created equal, homemade apple pie boasts fewer calories, less saturated fat, less sodium, and less added sugar compared to its freezer section counterpart. And it tastes better. Longtime favorite pumpkin pie is falling in popularity due primarily to lackluster store-bought options. If we don’t do something soon, future generations may abandon pumpkin pie altogether. Quick, grab a Candy Roaster, fire up the oven, and make pumpkin pie good again!
Joking aside, purchased in a rush or made with patience and home-grown produce, take time to invest in your friends, family, and community this season. Share a meal with someone less fortunate, go to a farmer’s market, sip coffee with a friend, or attend a craft fair or holiday market. Skip the big box Black Friday sales in favor of Small Business Saturday, November 26th, and have a Happy Thanksgiving.