You are invited to a Christmas party! Actually, it’s not a Christmas party; it’s a sheep and goat meeting on December 8. Sheep and goat numbers are increasing in Tennessee, and regional farms meshing well with existing cattle operations as stand-alone enterprises or as economical (and tasty) brush clearing and grass-mowing additions. Tennessee producers lead the country in the number of Katahdin sheep registered annually and rank second in meat goat production.
Historically, sheep were a common site in our area, fitting well into mixed farming systems and producing two “crops” annually, wool and lambs. U.S. flock numbers reached their peak during the turmoil of World War II as the U.S. Government purchased the lion’s share of the country’s wool for the war effort and train carloads of mutton (sheep over one year old) to feed the 16 million men and women serving in the U.S. military. However, the post-war years witnessed a rapid decline in U.S. sheep numbers. The demand for wool plummeted with the advent of synthetic textiles manufactured from petrochemicals - hello, nylon and polyester. And while the lamb was relatively common on family tables during the pre-and mid-war years averaging 4-6 pounds per person annually, consumption fell drastically in the immediate post-war period. Why? Too much mutton. Canned and shipped worldwide, fatty, strong-tasting and poorly prepared mutton was a soldier’s staple. Returning G.I.’s were so fed up with mutton they transformed the national diet and tarnished lambs’ reputation as a delicious and high-quality protein.
Goat products, including meat (marketed as chevon), dairy, hides, and leather goods, are in high demand, while market prices during peak seasons keep a permanent smile on farmers’ faces. However, lamb consumption is increasing, and the fine wool market is enjoying a slight uptick with the renewed interest in sustainable fabrics. Plus, wool outperforms most synthetic fibers in insulating and moisture-wicking abilities.
Experienced shepherd, the proud owner of a single dairy doe, or managing a herd of tough brush eaters, we hope you will attend our winter sheep and goat meeting on December 8. Dr. Chris Fletcher with Washington County Veterinary service will present on small ruminant health, followed by an industry update by Mandy Fletcher, member of the ASI (American Sheep Industry) board of directors and part of Virginia State University’s Small Farms Outreach program. The meeting will conclude with N.C. State Extension agent Eddy Labus From Watauga County discussing marketing. We’re planning on plenty of refreshments, so please let us know if you can attend by December 5 by calling 423-727-8161.