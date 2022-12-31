Taking down Christmas decorations is depressing. Long, cold winter nights lay ahead of us, and there is not much to look forward to until Spring. Plus, our formally bright and cheerful Christmas tree is out of work and lying in the yard. Each year, 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the U.S., but what happens to them after the holidays? Luckily there are many creative ways to re-purpose your unemployed Christmas tree in sustainable and enjoyable ways during winter.
Mulch from either the limbs or the entire tree can be placed around semi-hardy plants such as roses, and using your old tree as the base for a new compost pile is a great way to start the new year.
Decorating the tree inside the house is fun, decorating it outside is more fun, especially for kids. Hang bird feeders and suet ornaments, or spread some peanut butter mixed with cornmeal and bird seed on the limbs. Garlands of berries, fruit, popcorn, and cereal attract a variety of winter song birds. You may end up with squirrels nibbling on the ‘decorations’ but watching their antics is a fun way to spend a cold winter afternoon.
Spent trees can also be used in an active aquatic habitat. The weight of the tree along with the branches anchor it to pond sides and along stream banks for some erosion control. Algae growth among the branches provides food for small fish as well as protection from predators.
The trunk can be split and dried for kindling to jump-start your woodstove. Need coasters? Saw the trunk into thin, approximately 1/2” rounds and let dry before sealing. The coasters will most likely season crack as they age, but it adds to the charm of these “free” and unique household necessities you can gift next year.
If you need to dispose of your tree quickly, why not save it for an Old Christmas bonfire? Old Christmas, sometimes known as Little Christmas is observed on January 7 in 2023 and is a throwback to the English and Scots who settled in Appalachia. Resisting the change to the Gregorian Calendar which was 11 days shorter than its predecessor the Julian Calendar these early settlers celebrated Christmas in January with food, music, dancing, and a bonfire!
UT/TSU Extension hopes everyone has a Merry Christmas, and we look forward to seeing you in 2023.