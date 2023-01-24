Working from home or wandering empty office spaces, extension agents were isolated from their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
And while it appeared the world ‘stopped,’ life went on. Seasons changed, gardens grew, livestock was born and marketed, and problems popped up. “What is this insect attacking my plants?” “I just planted a garden, now what?” “I need to re-certify as a Master Beef or Master Small Ruminant Producer.” How did the extension address those issues? Agents in Tennessee and across the country transformed problems into unique learning opportunities by leaning into technology and applying some home-grown ingenuity.
Extension agent Kathleen Wilson in Carter County live-streamed Master Beef webinars at the drive-in theatre. Neighboring counties produced YouTube channels, reaching their communities via the internet. Just across the Tennessee state line, agents in Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia broadcasted a series of daily webinars. Those early programs tapped the knowledge of extension agents and specialists from Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, and the University of Kentucky. Participants ‘zoomed in’ to learn about Black Bear Biology, Drones in Agriculture, Truffle Production in the Southeast, Portable Sawmills, Backyard Maple Syrup Production, and more. Incredibly popular and needed during the pandemic, the Mountain Zoom Webinar Series was born and continues to grow.
In 2023 a total of six extension offices across Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee are reaching an audience of over 90,000 people. Johnson County’s University of Tennessee Extension office joined the Mountain Zoom partnership in 2021, tag-teaming topics including seed saving, transplants, and houseplant hints and leading discussions on backyard ducks and Appalachian Music.
Drawing from multiple universities and partnering with fellow agents, Mountain Zoom webinars reach more individuals, families, and producers than any of us can do on our own. The quality and diversity of county-based and regional programming offerings are increasing, and we are able to meet the needs of our communities in a timely and engaging manner.
Join us Thursday evenings at 6:00 pm from January 12th through February 23rd. Attendees will learn about heirloom vegetables, White Oak Management and the White Oak Initiative, Forest Medicinals, Forage Management Considerations for Beef Cattle Operations, Silvo-Pasture, Gardening in Appalachia, and more.
Links will be posted on our Facebook page: “UT TSU Extension – Johnson County,” and in our monthly e-newsletters. If scheduling does not allow you to participate during the live event, previous Mountain Zooms can be found on the Wise County Extension YouTube channel: “VCE Wise County.”
Also, please stop by the UT Extension office for a complementary calendar for all those important dates. Grab an Integrated Beef Management, Sheep and Goat, Gardening, or Lawn Care calendar before they’re gone!