Is there anything tastier than a warm buttered biscuit dripping with golden honey? Johnson County has several beekeepers selling honey, beeswax candles, and other hive products, and demand often exceeds supply. Stop the car when the “local honey” signs begin popping up. Otherwise, you may be stuck with a store-bought “honey product.” Support our local beekeepers when possible and read the labels carefully on commodity honey containers.
Home beekeeping for pleasure or profit is increasingly popular. However, before starting your honeybee colony invest in success by educating yourself on the realities of beekeeping. One of the best ways to do that is by enrolling in the University of Tennessee’s Master Beekeeping Basic Class, August 10-11th in Elizabethton, Tennessee. This multi-county program is designed for all beekeepers regardless of operation size or experience level. Beekeeping is hard, perhaps harder than at any other time in history. The Master Beekeeping program is designed to address the challenges faced by today’s beekeepers and improve the beekeeping industry across the state.
Class participants spend the first day and a half in a classroom setting learning how to avoid common and costly mistakes when setting up a colony, compiling a list of necessary tools and equipment, how to acquire bees, bee biology, pollination, disease, nutrition, recordkeeping, inspections and more. The second half of day two is spent at a local apiary getting hands-on experience. A limited amount of protective clothing will be available so everyone can get up close and personal with honeybees, but please bring your own gear if possible.
The registration deadline for this summer’s Tennessee Master Beekeeping Basic course is August 2, but the class size is limited to 35 participants. Registration information can be found online at https://epp.tennessee.edu/masterbee/ or by searching for “UT Master Beekeeping” and navigating to the University of Tennessee’s Entomology and Plant Pathology webpage. The Master Bee Basic course rotates across the state, so if you have even a passing interest in beekeeping, sign up today.
Do not be tempted to jump into beekeeping without a plan, education, and a mentor. Beekeeping is not a project you want to learn on the fly. To locate a mentor and learn more about beekeeping in Johnson County, contact Janice Friend, President of the Johnson County Beekeepers, at 423-220-6920 and make plans to attend their monthly meetings, held the second Tuesday of each month in the basement of the Farm Bureau from 7-8 p.m.