Cattle farmers interested in earning their Tennessee Master Beef Producer status or needing to recertify have the opportunity beginning February 7. Each Tuesday in February, beginning at 6 p.m., farmers will hear from UT specialists, veterinarians, and agents leading discussions and offering tips for best management practices.
As fertilizer prices remain, elevated effective forage management continues to be one of the most essential things livestock farmers can do both for their livestock and their wallet. Dr. Gary Bates, UT Extension Forage Specialist, will kick off the series with a discussion on forage production and management. Area Manager Specialist Ty Wolaver will be present engaging participants on topics related to farm business planning and economics.
Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification training will follow a short break. The February 14th session will focus on herd health and new regulations concerning over-the-counter antibiotics use. That same evening Family and Consumer Science Agent Sarah Ransom will be presenting UT’s new farmers' stress toolkit.
Dr. Charles Martinez, Agricultural and Resource Economics Specialist with the University of Tennessee, will be speaking on marketing on February 21st, followed by a session on reproduction management with an eye towards your brood cow herd.
The final evening includes Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Dr. Katie Mason’s nutrition tips and ration balancing presentation and Dr. Troy Rowan, UT Extension Beef Cattle Genetics Specialist’s discussion on genetics, EPDs, and bull selection.
The Tennessee Master Beef Producer program is designed with cow-calf producers, stockers, new farmers, and longtime cattle producers in mind. Not only will attendees take home a wealth of information designed to improve their cattle operation, but many will also be eligible to apply for TAEP cost-share dollars.
If you participated in one of the “Master” programs in 2020 or earlier and have not recertified, please make plans to enroll! The cost is $100. Enrollment forms are available at the extension office located at 212 College Street.
Also, we are excited to launch a Lunch and Learn program on Home Energy Conservation on January 23. Topics will include basic practices for keeping your electric bill down, along with some off-grid living tips and the pros and cons of wood heat. Join us at Local’s Deli at 11:30!
Finally, don’t forget Tennessee Tree Day! Trees can be preordered now through February 26 for pickup on March 17 at the UT/TSU Extension Office. Tennessee Tree Day is the nation’s largest community tree planting project, with over 80,000 trees planted throughout all 95 Tennessee counties in 2022. To preorder your trees, navigate to the Tennessee Environmental Council’s website and follow the links to Johnson County, find the link on our Facebook page or monthly newsletter, or drop by the office, and we’ll help you.