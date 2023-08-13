Once in a Blue Moon
When there are two full moons in a month, the second moon is called a “blue moon.” This happens about once every two or three years, and will happen on August 30. Since there are about 29.5 days in a lunar cycle, February is the only month that will never have a blue moon. There is no shortage of books that reference the blue moon, and here are a few.
Blizzard of the Blue Moon, Mary Pope Osborne, J PB OSB
A Magic Treehouse: Merlin Mission story. Jack and Annie are off on a mission to rescue a unicorn. When they land in New York City during the Great Depression of the 1930’s, Jack and Annie are confused. Where will they find a unicorn in a big city?
Blue Moon, Alyson Noël, Y PB NOE
As Ever learns about her new abilities as an immortal, she learns that she can bring her family back from the dead – but only if she’s willing to sacrifice the guy she loves more than life itself.
Blue Moon, Lee Child, F CHI
When Jack Reacher interrupts his wandering to help an old man who owes money to a loan shark, he finds himself in the middle of a turf war between rival gangs. But Reacher believes in a certain kind of justice – the kind that comes along once in a blue moon.
Blue Moon Haven, Janet Dailey, New F DAI
Kelly Jenkins heads to bucolic Blue Moon, AL, believing a new life will heal the two abandoned children in her care. She has agreed to revive the old Blue Moon drive-in theater, but didn’t anticipate the level of disrepair. When she starts working on the theater, she meets reclusive neighbor Seth Morgan, who has many precious memories of the old theater. As work on the theater progresses, Kelly and Seth develop feelings for each other.
Blue Moon Promise, Colleen Coble, LP F CO
Lucy Marsh has lost everything but her determination to provide for her brother and sister. When she learns her father’s death was not an accident, she decides to accept a proxy marriage to get her siblings out of harm’s way. But trouble follows her to Wichita, KS, where nothing is what she expected.
Once in a Blue Moon, Sharon Sala, P F SAL
Cathy Terry is tired of running. She has backpacked across the country to Blessings, GA, not knowing if or when her abusive ex-husband would catch up to her. She meets Duke Talbot, and Blessings is beginning to feel more like home than anyplace she has been in a long time. Will it last?
