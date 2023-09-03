The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) has disbursed over $246 million to Tennessee farms since 2005. Johnson County farmers have been awarded $1.1 million over 17 years, investing in hay equipment, hay barns, herd health programs, genetics, high tunnels, walk-in coolers, working facilities, livestock equipment, and more.
In preparation for the October 1-7 TAEP application period, John Hodges from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture will be speaking on Tuesday, September 5, at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Johnson County Farm Bureau building. John will be discussing the application process and changes to the 2023-2024 funding cycle. Everyone planning to apply for TAEP cost-share funds should make plans to attend. Paper applications will be available at the meeting.
TAEP-eligible applicants must be Tennessee residents, meet minimum livestock requirements, beef cattle producers are required to have a current BQA certification, and all applicants must have a UT Master Certificate issued after January 1, 2020, at the time of reimbursement. If your Master Beef, Small Ruminant, or Farm Manager certificate was issued in 2019 or earlier, you will need to recertify ASAP. The upcoming Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo in Greeneville, TN, October 12-13th and the September 5-28 Master Beef Webinar Series are excellent certification or re-certification opportunities. Contact the UT/TSU Extension office for registration information. The in-person Johnson County Master Beef course is slated for February 2024.
New and beginning farmers can qualify for TAEP cost-share reimbursement for genetic programs and livestock equipment. Eligible beginning farmers must have 10 years or less of farming experience, meet reduced livestock requirements, and have completed the UT Farming Fundamentals or the TSU New Farmer Academy. UT Farming Fundamentals is an online, on-demand educational course designed to give new producers the tools they need to be successful in their farming ventures. Topics include livestock basics, value-added opportunities, taxes, business plans, and more. Contact the UT/TSU Extension office for more information.
In addition to the TAEP meeting, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training will also be held on September 5, beginning promptly at 5:45 p.m., at the same location. Cattle producers must have a current BQA certification to qualify for TAEP cost share dollars at the time of application. BQA certifications expire on November 1st every three years. If you are certified in 2020 or earlier, make plans to attend, and please RSVP by calling 423-727-8161 to ensure adequate training materials are available.