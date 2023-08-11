The first full week of August brings around National Farmers Market Week. This week is
timed to coincide with the peak of the summer growing season when the freshest
local produce is available.
The Farmers Market Coalition defines a farmers market as “a public and recurring
assembly of farmers or their representatives selling the food that they produced directly
to consumers.” Johnson County Farmers Market also offers a variety of skilled crafters
and bakers for a more complete offering of local products.
So what are some of the benefits of shopping at your local farmers market? According
to the farmers market coalition, “Farmers markets facilitate personal connections and
bonds of mutual benefits between farmers, shoppers, and communities and are some of
the most community-based enterprises that exist. More than 85% of farmers market
vendors traveled fewer than 50 miles to sell at a farmers markets.
In fact, more than half of farmers traveled less than 10 miles to their market, according to the USDA.
Compare that to most supermarkets, where seven to fourteen days can go by between
the time produce is picked and when it becomes available to shoppers. In that time,
fruits and vegetables travel, on average, more than 1,200 miles before reaching grocery
store shelves. Locally grown produce sold at the farmers market is made available at
the peak of freshness and nutrient content.” This means it not only tastes better, but it
is healthier too. Going to a farmers market is just plain fun! You get to meet your local
business owners face to face, learn about the products they produce, and develop
friendships with the vendors and other customers. There are fun activities going on and
live music to stop and enjoy. It’s an all-around good experience for the whole family.
This week at Johnson County Farmers Market, our featured vendors are Chad and
Cayla Arney of C2C Farms. This talented young couple is just getting started and has a
lot to offer. Cayla tells us about their farm…”We are C2C Farms of Shady Valley, TN.
We often get asked where our farm name came from, and well…we are Chad and Cayla
Arney, so “C” for Chad and “C” for Cayla, and well, there are 2 “C’s.” We wanted a name
that represented us and was unique. Our drive for the farm comes from Chad’s
upbringing on a farm, our love for the outdoors, animals, and, well, of course, food. We
have a large variety on the farm consisting of cattle, chickens, goats, honey bees, and
fresh produce. Cayla enjoys taking photographs of landscapes and animals. She has a
variety of framed prints, unframed prints, and canvases available.” Chad and Cayla
also offer plants and flowers for sale and handmade wood crafts.
Check out C2C
Farm’s video at the following link: https://youtu.be/SichGmS8U2Y.