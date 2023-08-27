On August 11, four beginning beekeepers from Johnson County completed the two-day Basic Master Beekeeping course offered by the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.
Twenty-five beekeepers and beekeepers-to-be from Johnson, Carter, Sullivan, Washington, and Cocke Counties attended with their respective UT County Agriculture Extension Agents. The classes were graciously hosted by the Carter County Farm Bureau on North Lynn Street in Elizabethton. To maximize study time, lunch was provided as part of the class tuition. Under the leadership of Jennifer Tsuruda, Ph.D., the course consisted of intensive classroom and field study. Each of the Extension Agents also presented information.
The goal of the annual program is to present basic science-based education of honey bees, including anatomy and biology, behavior, pest and disease management, and honey bee nutrition. Mike Studer, TN Department of Agriculture’s State Apiarist, also provided a session on TN law and assistance programs regarding honey bees. This information, paired with field experience from a local apiary, built a solid foundation for making informed decisions on hive/colony management.
With the Basic Master Beekeeping under their belts, participants qualify to attend the Advanced Master Beekeeping classes, also offered annually. However, the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology recommends five to ten years of hands-on beekeeping experience to register.
Honey beekeeping is much, much more complicated than placing bees in boxes and taking their honey in the summer. Many beekeepers in Johnson County are generational; they grew up with experience from older family members. Many are also educated by learning science-based management paired with experience. Regardless, every keeper wants their bees to be as healthy and as productive as possible. The Basic Master Beekeeping course is the perfect way to begin this journey.