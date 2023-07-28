Ground Ivy, or Creeping Charlie, is a common perennial broadleaf plant found in lawns, golf courses, and athletic fields and has been known to invade gardens and shaded, thinning pastures. Native to the British Isles, early settlers introduced ground ivy to the states as a ground cover for shady areas, extolling its medicinal qualities and using the leaves as a flavoring agent in ‘home brew.’
Today, it’s considered little more than a nuisance weed most homeowners and commercial turfgrass managers will battle at some point.
A member of the mint family, as evident by its square stem and distinctive odor, Creeping Charlie thrives in moist, shady areas but adapts easily to areas of full sun if the soil stays moist. Roughly quarter size leaves are round to kidney-shaped with scalloped edges and arranged opposite one another along the creeping stems. Its prostrate growth habit forms dense mats across the landscape, overwhelming desirable plants, and grasses by out-competing them for water and nutrients while producing biochemicals that suppress the growth of neighboring vegetation.
Ground Ivy blooms in the spring, producing light purple flowers and tiny seeds. However, it primarily encroaches into turf areas by sending out stolons or stems along the soil surface, which root and send out new stems, inching across the lawn quickly in the spring and throughout the growing season.
As with most turf weeds, the best defense is a good offense. Ground Ivy struggles to gain a foothold when the turf is dense and vigorous. Soil test regularly and apply nutrients as needed. Decreasing shade and soil moisture aids turf while discouraging ivy. Always mow turf grass at the correct height. Repeatedly mowing lawns lower than 3” stresses plants and slows down root growth, creating an environment susceptible to weed growth. A good rule of thumb is to never take more than a third of the leaves at any one time while maintaining proper residual height.
If you battling ground ivy now, you could pull it out, but hand weeding is not a viable control strategy in heavily infested areas as remaining stems and root fragments regrow quickly. Lacking effective preemergent herbicides, look for post-emergent products containing three or more phenoxy or phenoxy-type herbicides or those utilizing fluroxypyr, quinclorac, or metsulfuron. Multiple applications may be needed for complete control, and always mix and apply pesticides according to the label.
If you are fighting Creeping Charlie in a naturally shady and moist turfgrass lawn, consider shade-tolerant grasses such as chewings or creeping fescue instead of the more common tall fescue. Create a shade or rain garden filled with native ornamental and pollinator plants. And remember to raise the deck on your lawn mower.