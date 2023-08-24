It’s hard to believe that we have reached the end of August already. Don’t worry, though. Even as we head into September, there is still plenty of fresh summer produce to be found at Johnson County Farmers Market.
Tomato season is at its peak, and there are plenty of varieties of fresh homegrown tomatoes to choose from to make that BLT for dinner! You can also still find green beans, summer squash, zucchini, and cucumbers, just to name a few! Along with the summertime veggies, the fall favorites will be arriving soon as well! Keep your eyes out for the winter squashes like butternut squash, spaghetti squash, and delicata squash, which will be making their debut soon! We are fortunate at JCFM to have not only farmers but many talented and highly skilled craft vendors as well.
This week the featured vendor is one of those talented crafters, Rick Ramsey from Rick’s Knives. Rick makes beautiful handmade knives, and he tells us the following about his knife-making business:
“I have been building knives as a hobby for over 20 years. I buy high-quality steel from mainly North Carolina and Texas. The handle material I use comes from around the world. Alaska, Canada, South America, New Zealand, Africa, and Israel are a few that provide exotic materials. I buy as much material as possible locally. Leather from Boone, epoxy from Mountain City, and the best finish I have ever used, Crystalac, now in Mtn City. I design, cut and create one-of-a-kind handles and sheaths that provide durability and beauty. I use rolls of quality leather from which I design, cut, and finish the sheaths. All the work is done by hand, and I enjoy building unique knives and sheaths for many uses. I build all sizes and will build for special orders.” Be sure to check out Rick’s video at https://youtu.be/q7aThaDokxI. Johnson County Farmers Market meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to -12 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park.
Jenny and the Playwrights will be providing the music this week. JCFM is a pet-friendly market, so bring the dog along and plan to stay for a while and visit with your local bakers, crafters, and farmers.