Pastures perked up in early October, but many farms are already feeding hay or soon will due to dry conditions. Snow flurries aside, October was trending as our driest month, with irregular rainfall and warmer-than-average temperatures. While those conditions make late second-cutting hay harvest much less stressful, it stalls fall pasture growth and reduces the ability of stockpiled tall fescue to reach its full growth potential. Short pasture low hay inventory means every blade of hay is precious this winter. Bales stacked in the barn are akin to money in the bank – maybe worth more.
With that in mind, late fall is the time to plan for winter and next year if you haven’t done so already. While the weather is warm and cattle are feeding, pull out your notebook and consider the following steps.
First, submit a forage test. Winter feeding is a combination of art, science, and experience. A good eye and a hand along their back go a long way in determining the health of your animals, but don’t neglect what you cannot see – the nutritional value of their feed. Testing your forage is the only way to ensure you are meeting your animal’s dietary needs. Good quality hay can meet all or most of your livestock’s nutritional demands depending on their age and class, i.e., are you feeding lactating brood cows, dry eyes, or steers? However, lacking a forage test, you are just guessing about your hay’s quality and nutritional value. It is impossible to balance a feed ration without a forage analysis. Supplements are too expensive to dump in a trough hoping your animals go through winter in optimal condition.
Next, feed round bales exposed to the elements first. Rolls left outside and sitting on the ground can experience a 30-40 percent loss per roll. In 2018 researchers noted the average producer could pay for a hay barn in 5 years by reducing hay loss through better storage. While the cost of building materials is currently above 2018 levels, TAEP-qualifying producers can receive cost-share assistance to build a hay barn. If you don’t have a barn and don’t want to build one, high-quality hay tarps and cheap used tires, pallets, or poles are good investments.
Lastly, send off soil samples and apply lime if needed in preparation for next year’s growing season. For pastures to reach their optimum production levels, we must look past the grass and into the soil. Soil pH plays a pivotal role in pasture productivity, and if pH isn’t right, nothing else is either. Fertilizer’s effectiveness can be reduced by 30 percent or more when applied to soils with a low pH.