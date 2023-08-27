It’s mid-August, and the garden’s been ‘laid by’ as harvesting and canning are in full swing. Unfortunately, lambsquarter, ragweed, buffalo clover, morning glory, and giant foxtail are plotting a garden coup. Late-season weed problems often begin in the potato patch as vines mature and die down or as cucumber and squash succumb to diseases, insects, and old age. Keep your hoe handy.
August is also the time to plant your fall garden or tuck in your vegetable patch for a long winter's nap. Most garden plots are only in use for 6-7 months, and what happens during the off-season can have negative consequences the following year. Wind and water carry away topsoil, rain leaches minerals past the root zone, and compaction occurs from foot traffic and rain events. Warm and cool-season weeds quickly colonize bare soil and spent garden spots, dropping seeds while harboring insects and diseases ready to jump on next year’s garden plants. In short, it's time to get a jump on next year's garden. Where do we start?
First, remove spent plants ASAP and grow something! There is still time to sow and transplant lettuce, broccoli, carrots, collards, turnips, peas, radishes, and more. But if you’re done gardening to feed your family, plant a cover crop to feed your soil.
Cover crops protect soil from erosion, reduce compaction, and outcompete shoulder season weeds. The top growth is referred to as ‘green manure,’ adding organic matter when incorporated into the soil, while the roots improve soil aeriation, drainage, and soil structure. Cover cropping improves all soil types, but it is especially important if your garden soils have a high clay content.
Grasses such as wheat and winter rye (100-150 lbs/acre or approx. 4oz per 100 square feet) and ryegrass (30 lbs/acre or approx. 1oz per 100 square feet) establish easily, out-competing and shading out weeds. Be aware that rye can be difficult to terminate. Mowing and covering with plastic should do the job in about two weeks.
Legume cover crops fix nitrogen from the atmosphere, gradually releasing it through the growing season. Oats mixed with winter peas (75lb + 150 lb/acre or approx. 3 oz + 6 oz per 100 square feet) for an early season cover or winter rye mixed with hairy vetch (30 lb + 30lbs/acre or approx. 1 oz + 1oz per 100 square feet) are effective combinations.
Cover crops may entice deer to wander into your garden for a mid-winter snack. If wildlife pressure is too high in your area, top dress with 2-3 inches of mulch or compost.
Every garden in Johnson County should be growing something all year long, feeding families, feeding the soil, feeding pollinators, and, yes, feeding wildlife too.