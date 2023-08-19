August is a month of transitions. It feels like summer, but fall is sneaking up on us. How do your pastures look? Have you tested your hay supply? Do you have enough hay? What steps can you take today to extend the grazing season and reduce hay-feeding days?
First, cull non-producers, late calvers, open cows, and cows weaning small calves. Slaughter cow prices are strong. Jump on this opportunity to capture the value of those animals before prices soften going into late summer/early fall.
Second, calculate your hay needs. A mature cow consumes 25-30 pounds of hay and wastes a few more every day. Plan to feed 30-35 pounds of hay per day for each mature cow. If you are feeding hay from November 1 through April 1, roughly five months, each cow will require 4,500 pounds of hay at the 30 pounds per day rate. A ten-cow herd would need 45,000 total pounds. I often get asked how much hay a producer needs for the winter. My reply is how many days did you feed hay last year? And how much do your rolls weigh? The 1,000-pound rolls you made or purchased may only weigh 850 pounds. Rolls stored outside can lose 20% or more of their dry matter. Review last year’s feeding records and lock in enough hay now.
Test your hay. Cattle often require energy and protein supplementation. Do not shortchange your livestock by neglecting supplementation, and do not dump feed in the bunk without knowing what they need.
Stockpiling 1 acre per cow can extend your winter grazing 75-90 days if done properly. Graze or clip pastures now through early September for weed control and to force grass into a vegetative state, but clip high, leaving forage 3 to 5 inches tall. Only mow brushy, overgrown fields or those composed of overly mature forage. Close the gate and keep livestock off stockpiled tall fescue until late fall or early winter.
Apply 40 to 80 pounds of nitrogen per acre after clipping. Experiments by the University of Kentucky showed 45 pounds of nitrogen per acre in the form of ammonia nitrate produced an average of 2,800 pounds of forage. If you want to replicate the Kentucky study, apply 115 lbs of 46% urea at an approximate cost of $50/acre. It’s not cheap, but how much hay can you buy for $50/ton?
Luckily, tall fescue will produce enough growth to extend the grazing season without nitrogen, given the right conditions, such as proper pH, adequate phosphorous (P) and potassium (K) levels, and adequate moisture. Upwards of 1,500-1,700 pounds per acre have been reported in some cases, but livestock stock must be kept off the stockpile for 60-90 days.