The Asian Longhorned Tick is a nasty newcomer native to eastern China, Japan, the Russian Far East, and Korea. The United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT) in the United States in 2017, but recent data points to the presence of ALT since 2010. How did it make it to the U.S.? No one is really sure, but it is possible ALT entered the U.S. unnoticed on animals moving through international points of entry. Smaller than the familiar dog tick, only measuring .1-.2” in length when unfed, it is a tiny hitchhiker.
Asian Longhorned Ticks are a serious concern for livestock producers as vectors of the protozoon Theileria orientalis, which attacks white and red blood cells, causing theileriosis disease. Transmitted through the tick’s saliva during a blood meal or by needles used on infected animals’ cattle can be infected 10 to 14 days after exposure. Pregnant heifers and calves are particularly susceptible. Infected livestock display symptoms of anemia, jaundice, and weakness. A reluctance to walk, abortion, pale mucous membranes, high fever, and elevated heart and respiratory rates are common as well. Infected animals often become a source of infection for other cattle in the herd. While not every animal bitten by an ALT will develop theileriosis, animals carrying a large ALT population will lose weight, become anemic, have a patchy hair coat, and may die from blood loss.
A single female ALT is able to start a new population on your property. Reaching reproductive maturity within six months with the ability to lay between 2,000 and 4,000 viable eggs without mating, ALT populations can spike in a very short time. While individual ALTs may hitch a ride to your farm, they often feed in large populations on their hosts. It is not uncommon to find hundreds of ticks on a single animal.
Lacking approved effective treatments or vaccines for theileriosis, producers must rely on prevention and biosecurity. Inspect cattle often, paying attention to the head, neck, flanks, under the tail, and legs. Disease transmission spikes in early spring and again in late summer, but ALTs are active most of the year. Ear tags, back rubbers, and side-rubbers charged with permethrin as well as pour-on products, are effective, but discuss your parasite control program with your veterinarian. Inspect purchased cattle and isolate for thirty days before adding them to your established herd. Animals found with populations of ALT should be tested for tickborne diseases. Asian Longhorned Ticks will also infest sheep, goats, dogs, cats, horses, deer, opossums, raccoons, foxes, and other mammals, including humans.
Several tick species are present in Johnson County. Take the time to protect yourself, your children, pets, and livestock.