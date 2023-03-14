Fresh strawberries, tart blackberry cobbler, and buttery blueberry muffins are in our future – hopefully. Unseasonably warm weather has triggered fruit and berries to bloom early, tempting fate and our prospects for a bountiful summer harvest. Cross your fingers we dodge a late spring cold snap. Johnson County is an excellent place to raise a wide variety of fruits, nuts, and berries.
Historically, home fruit and berry crops were grown relatively worry-free, requiring little more than basic pruning and proper nutrient management. However, threatened by invasive insects, increased disease pressure, and unpredictable weather, today’s home and commercial fruit and berry growers need to stay vigilant all year long.
If you are looking for advice on best management practices or adding fruit-bearing trees or bushes to your home garden, join Dr. David Lockwood, the University of Tennessee’s Fruit and Nut Tree Specialist, for an informational fruit growing meeting on March 14th. Topics include the care of newly grafted fruit trees, managing young fruit trees, blackberry and raspberry cultivar selection, and the challenges of growing fruits and berries in a changing climate. Plus, he will be fielding all questions related to fruit and berry production.
Bring those burning questions and a notepad! Join us on March 14th at 7:00 pm in the meeting room of the Johnson County Public Library- 219 N Church Street, Mountain City, TN. Please use the side entrance.
Keeping with the same theme, UT/TSU Extension is offering two apple tree grafting workshops on March 18th and 20th. Saturday’s March 18th workshop begins at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Johnson County Farm Bureau building. The location for the March 20th workshop is the Johnson County Crewette building (203 Vandilla St) at 10:00 am.
The $30 registration fee includes seven rootstocks, a wide variety of scion wood to choose from, and the use of specialized grafting tools for hands-on experience. There is no better or cheaper way to start your home orchard! Please call the UT/TSU Extension office at 423-727-8161 to register by March 15; no walk-ins, please. Five participants are required per workshop.
Do not forget to pick up your pre-ordered trees for Tennessee Tree Day on March 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thanks to our partners and the TVA Division of Forestry, we will have a select number of complementary trees to give away on a first-come, first-served basis as well.