“Granny, what are you doing?” “Vaccinating cucumbers!” The overpowering scent of vinegar, sugar, and spices boiling on the stove should have been a clue I had stumbled into the middle of pickle making, but the sight of my grandmother hunched over the sink viciously stabbing small vegetables with a dull darning needle caught me off, guard.
Grow JoCo Kids received cucumber plants last Saturday and will soon be enjoying fresh cucumbers in their salads, sliced and served with a dash of salt or making pickles. A warm-season garden staple, cucumber types are divided into slicers, fresh salad cultivars, and those best for pickling. All female-flower hybrid varieties are an excellent choice for home gardens, as are cultivars resistant to soil and waterborne diseases and viruses such as powdery mildew and mosaic virus.
Harvest begins 40-60 days after seeding and lasts six to eight weeks before plants grow old and unproductive. Stagger plant for season-long harvests. During production, cucumbers (which are technically a fruit) should be harvested often; daily is best. Old cucumbers left on the vine prevent the plant from producing new fruit. Picked early and often, a well-tended, productive small plant can produce 35-50 cucumbers. Allow a few to grow large and yellow; the same plant may only produce 5-12.
Bush types aside, rambling vines do best with vertical support, such as a trellis or fence. Allowing the vines to grow upward saves garden space and keeps the fruit off the ground. Support structures should be placed on the north side of your garden or raised beds, where they are less apt to shade shorter crops.
Cucumber plants are shallow-rooted and sensitive to drought conditions. Ensure plants receive adequate moisture through all growth stages. Heavy feeders and plants do best in well-drained locations that have a high organic matter content. Apply fertilizer according to your soil test when vines are about one foot long.
Vine wilting is a common problem. Cucumbers planted in heavy, wet, clay soil may suffer from oxygen deprivation and wilt during a wet summer. Bacterial wilt sneaks up on gardeners in the form of striped and spotted cucumber beetles. Adults consume foliage and flowers, occasionally biting fruit, while larvae feed on roots and tunnel through stems. But that’s not the worst of it. Feeding beetles transmit bacteria to the plant, where it multiplies and spreads through the vascular system. Wilting followed by death is inevitable for infected plants.
Beetle control early in the season is essential for a successful harvest. Exclude beetles with thin floating row covers sealed at the edges until flowering. Organic and conventional insecticide options applied per the label are also effective.