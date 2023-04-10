Johnson County pastures and hayfields are waking from their winter hibernation. The bright green haze washing across hillsides and creek bottoms is a welcome sight but as early spring grass grows so does the temptation to begin the grazing season. However, it may not be time just yet.
Grazing too early diminishes pasture quality, and longevity, and damages grass tillers that produce new growth. But how early is too early? The answer depends on pasture forage species, grazing plan, and livestock management.
Early pasture growth is almost exclusively grass as legumes like clover require warmer soil temperatures before breaking dormancy. These fast-growing grasses are palatable and high in protein but lack adequate dry matter and energy for a balanced ration. Supplementing with hay and/or grain raises the dry matter content in the diet, slowing passage through the rumen. The high water and low fiber content can also limit total dry matter intake. Combined with increased travel distance searching for forage, it is not unusual for growing cattle to experience reduced gains, degraded body condition, and lower production when turned out too early.
What is your grazing plan? Delay turnout until tall fescue is 10 inches tall in set-stocked pastures. New growth must be allowed to develop photosynthetic capacity (leaves) and restore depleted root reserves before grazing. It is estimated 2/3 of the grazing season’s yield occurs in the spring as cool season grass growth slows when temperatures rise above 75 degrees. Graze too early and you can miss out on a lot of valuable forage. Plus, stressed plants (those grazed short and continuously during spring) will not perform well going into the summer and could leave you in a forage deficit.
Those willing to employ rotational grazing can turn out into a strong tall fescue pasture when forage height averages 6 inches tall. Allow livestock to “take half and leave half” or top graze, then move them to another field. Rotating quickly during the spring flush can provide adequate forage without stunting grass growth. Limited forage removal and fast re-growth during spring can also keep the grass in a vegetative and nutritious state of growth, delaying seedhead development. The same practice can be employed in hayfields, but graze conservatively.
Young, quick-growing pasture grasses can also be magnesium deficient, leading to potentially fatal incidents of grass tetany. Grass tetany is associated with low levels of magnesium in the bloodstream. All classes of cattle are at risk, but older cows nursing calves are most susceptible. In early spring, magnesium is diluted in the ‘washy’, fast-growing forage. Providing a mineral with magnesium is essential this time of year as is proper fertilization and soil pH levels.
Leave those gates latched for a few more days.