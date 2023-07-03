Hay production is the highest operational cost for livestock farmers. Adding together fertilizer, equipment, repairs, labor, and fuel costs it isn’t hay you are looking at, but dollars – a lot of dollars wound up in a tight roll of forage. The remainder of this years first cutting has been delayed due to a blast of cool, wet weather, which is good for pastures and recovering hay fields, but not standing hay crops and not for rolls left outside.
Tests conducted by the University of Tennessee report rolls stored on the ground without cover lose 37% of their total weight and quality. That is one out of three rolls wasted. Left uncovered, water soluble nutrients leach through the bale reducing the total digestible nutrients (TDN) while the muted green and aromatic grass rolled in June morphs into slimy black rot. Placing tires under bales is only marginally better measuring the same 29% loss as rolls stored on the ground but covered with a tarp. However, hay stored on tires and covered only lost 8% of their volume and quality. Barn stored hay averaged a meager 6% loss.
“That’s all well and good, but it’s too expensive to build a hay barn!” Maybe, maybe not. In 2018 researchers noted the average producer could pay for a hay barn within 5 years thanks to a dramatic reduction in hay waste. Calculating current building material and labor costs, farmers should expect an extended timeline before recouping their hay storage investment going forward. As an incentive, the Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program (TAEP) offers cost-share assistance for hay storage projects every other year. In 2022, qualifying producers received up to $7,000 for qualifying structures. The Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program (TAEP) is expected to offer cost-share assistance for hay storage in 2024.
In the meantime, minimize waste by elevating bales. Much of the yield loss that happens during outside storage occurs from the ground up. High moisture plus low air movement equals rot. Identify an open, well-draining site and place tires, pallets, fence posts, railroad ties, or crushed rock or gravel under rolls with at least three feet between rows. Hay tarps are a good investment, but can be difficult to install and troublesome to remove and store between seasons. Are they worth it? Yes, but expect feeding chores to take a little longer.
Don’t waste a successful harvest by not protecting your hay. Investing in waste reducing measures now saves money during the feeding season while improving the performance of you herd and flock. Your wallet and livestock will thank you!