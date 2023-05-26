May has flown by, and it has been a great month for Johnson County Farmers Market! With an average of 17-20 vendors attending each week, an average of 300 customers visiting, and over 40 kids participating in the Grow JoCo Kids garden class, it seems everyone is excited that it’s farmers market season again! This week in the garden class, kids will be receiving cucumber and dill plants. Bring them by the kids' table for their lesson, plants, and a $5 token to spend on fresh fruits and veggies.
SNAP customers, stop by the manager tent to get your SNAP tokens and double-up food bucks! If you have visited JCFM this spring, you have probably noticed a strange-looking vegetable called kohlrabi. Kohlrabi is another common early-season vegetable that is in the Brassica family. A few other brassica family members are broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage. Kohlrabi has a small white or redhead with leaves growing on the top of the head. Both the bulb and the leaves are edible. Both can be eaten cooked or raw.
The taste of the kohlrabi has been described as similar to a broccoli stem or a cabbage heart, and its leaves have been described as similar in taste to collard greens or Swiss chard. Kohlrabi is a versatile veggie that can be fixed in a variety of ways, google kohlrabi recipes, and you will be amazed at how many come up.
It can be cubed, sliced, diced, boiled, mashed, steamed, sautéd, or roasted. Whole bulbs can even be hollowed out and stuffed with a filling before baking. To serve kohlrabi raw, thin slices or matchsticks are best. Raw kohlrabi is good on salads or in slaw. If you haven’t tried this versatile early-season veggie yet, why not give it a try this week? You may discover a new favorite! Johnson County Farmers Market will be at Ralph Stout Park Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lowell Cooke will be providing the music this week, plan to stay a while and enjoy the music, the fellowship, and of course, the shopping!