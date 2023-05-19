Johnson County Farmers Market will be back at Ralph Stout Park Saturday morning from 9-12 with another great lineup of vendors, live music by Aaron Dingus, and of course, the Grow JoCo Kids garden class.
This week in the garden class, children will receive summertime favorites; tomato and pepper plants for their home gardens. Be sure to bring them by the kids' table, and enjoy BLTs before you know it.
SNAP customers, don’t forget this season, we are able to provide up to a $20 match on EBT purchases. Stop by the manager's table to get your SNAP tokens and your double-up food bucks. If you have visited JCFM this spring, you have noticed the abundance of fresh greens such as salad mix, kale, swiss chard, and spinach available. Greens are a staple at Farmers Markets in the spring and fall since they grow best in the cooler weather.
Dark green leafy vegetables are some of the most nutritious and low-calorie foods available. Green leafy vegetables are packed with nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, antioxidants, magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, fiber, and folate. Not only are greens packed with nutrients, they also boast many health benefits. They are proven to help maintain a healthy weight, reduce cardiovascular disease, help prevent diabetes and cancer, build bone density, and boost the immune system to help keep you healthy.
Calorie for calorie, nothing packs a better health punch than dark green leafy vegetables! Be sure to stop by your local farmer’s booths to take advantage of these healthy superfoods while they are in season. If you haven’t visited the farmers market yet this season, come check it out this Saturday.
With a wide variety of local crafters offering top-quality handmade items, bakers offering a variety of sweet treats, and of course, your local farmers offering a wide variety of produce, eggs, beef, pork, and lamb, you are sure to find something you will love.