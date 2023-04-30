It is time to take a hard look at weeds and weed control around our homes and gardens. What is a weed anyway? A weed is a plant out of place, a plant that interferes with human activity, a plant whose negative characteristics outweigh its positive characteristics, or a plant whose positive characteristics have not been discovered. Pastures, cropland, gardens, and lawns are all susceptible to weed pressure and we expend a lot of time, energy, and resources keeping them at bay.
Herbicide applications have evolved as the default method for weed control in many situations and agriculture is often assumed to be the largest user of not only herbicides (products that kill vegetation), but all pesticide products (per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a pesticide is any substance or mixture of substances intended for destroying, preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest). However, one study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found homeowners use up to 10 times more pesticides per acre than farmers, and more than 70 million pounds of pesticides are applied annually to lawns and other turf-grass areas such as golf courses.
It is all too common to see ditches and even stream banks devoid of vegetation after “scorched earth” herbicide applications. Bare ground is susceptible to erosion, increases the likelihood of pesticide and fertilizer movement through runoff and leaching, and is an invitation for aggressive, hard-to-control weeds to set up camp. The lion’s share of homeowner herbicide applications are performed in the name of aesthetics, but are large swaths of dead grass and barren, degraded soil attractive? Nope.
Right-of-way’s, ditches, fence rows, steep banks, and other locations difficult to access with a lawn mower are ideal spots for native pollinator habitat or low-maintenance grasses such as hard fescue. Native pollinator populations are in decline worldwide due primarily to habitat loss and the intrusion of non-native species in natural and cultivated landscapes. Small changes in landscape management can make a big difference for pollinators and it is something every homeowner can do. And while we may not want Milkweed, Golden Rod, Queen Ann’s Lace, Joe-Pye Weed, or Ironweed in our gardens or pastures they provide nectar, pollen, and habitat for pollinators. Plus, those “weeds” are a lot more attractive than dead grass and bare soil.
This spring consider planting those hard-to-tame areas with appropriate native plants and grasses before reaching for the herbicide. The right plant in the right place saves time and money in the long run while making your landscape more attractive to you and native pollinators. If pesticide is called for remember the label is the law and resist the temptation to apply or mix contrary to the directions.