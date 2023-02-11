In the headlong rush to survive late winter, it’s easy to get carried away by seed catalogs and the future glory of those bright warm spring days.
Unwary gardeners, anxious and eager to start digging in the soil easily fall into the trap of a ‘false spring,’ planting warm season flowers and vegetables too early. Don’t do it! We have a long way to go before winter truly loses its grip. If you have to scratch that planting itch many woody species including fruit, nut, ornamental, and native trees can be planted in March – just in time for Tennessee Tree Day.
Tennessee Tree Day is the nation’s largest community tree planting project with over 80,000 trees planted throughout all 95 Tennessee counties in 2022. Last year, over 700 trees were distributed and planted in Johnson County, and since 2007 Tennessee residents have planted more than 740,000 native trees across the state. Native trees and plants preserve biodiversity while repairing degraded waterways and wildlife habitat. They also improve air and water quality. Natives are generally easier to grow and cheaper to maintain without the nasty surprises of the Bradford Pear or the invasive Japanese Barberry.
Pre-order trees now through February 26 for pickup March 17 at the UT/TSU Extension Office. The link to reserve your trees can be found in our monthly e-newsletters, Facebook page “UT-TSU Extension – Johnson County,” or by an online search for TN Tree Day 2023.
While anxiously awaiting your little trees, why not go on a ‘big-tree’ hunt and nominate a giant for the TN Champion Tree Program? The TN Champion Tree Program is a partnership between the UT School of Natural Resources and the TN Division of Forestry. The program identifies and catalogs the largest native trees in the state. Surprisingly, no Johnson County tree has made the list. Trees are nominated by the public through April 30th and measured by the TN Champion Tree team. Surviving weather events, pests, and a logger’s saw Johnson County’s largest and oldest trees deserve their due recognition and the opportunity to be celebrated across the state.
The nomination form is easy and can be found online by a quick search for “TN Champion Tree Program,” or on our Facebook page. The UT/TSU Extension office nominated the Cunningham Park White Oak.
Send us pictures of your nominations and we will share them on our social media pages!