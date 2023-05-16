Stop! Put down the paper for one minute and dial 423-727-9744 ext 3 to register for the Johnson County Farm Tour and Field Day planned for May 23 at 5 p.m. The field day is a collaborative effort between the Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and UT/TSU Cooperative Extension. A highlight for the farming community, this annual event draws farmers from across the county to learn, network, and share a meal.
This year’s featured speaker is NRCS State Grazing Specialist Tammy Swihart. Tammy spends her time crisscrossing the state working with farmers and local conservation districts, teaching the value of grazing management systems that benefits not only a producer’s bottom line but the environment as well. Swihart will be discussing the short- and long-term impacts of overgrazing and practical steps for implementing adaptive farm-centered grazing programs.
Steve Henegar with the TN Department of Agriculture will offer a brief overview of their conservation programs and incentives, and Jason Hughes, District Conservationist, will discuss the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). UT/TSU Extension will be recognizing recent graduates from the Master Beef Producer series and awarding their signs, hats, and certificates, as well as sharing resources available through the university, including the range of Master Producer programs offered and the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP). Promotional hats, t-shirts, and a “big-ticket” surprise item will also be given away as part of the Farmer Stress Toolkit program. The Future Farmers of America and 4-H will be leading activities and promoting their programs as well.
Barbara Ann and Lester Mallett of Far Horizon Farms have graciously opened up their farm for the tour, allowing participants to see the improvements they have made, thanks in part to programs such as EQIP. Exclusively a freezer-beef operation, Far Horizon Farm is eager to share its knowledge and experience with the farming community.
Door prizes will be awarded to lucky individuals, and everyone will enjoy a delicious meal generously sponsored by the Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District. Supper time is 5:30 pm sharp, but you must RSVP by calling 727-9744, Ext 3, to reserve your meal ticket by May 17. See you May 23rd!
Also, don’t forget the Grow JoCo Kids gardening program will be planting lettuce and handing out pepper plants on May 13. Grab the kiddos and head to the Johnson County Farmer’s Market between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park.