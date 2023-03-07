Speakers from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture are slated to present on a variety of topics at this year’s Southeast Tennessee Beef Summit.
\Beef and forage production, controlling our own destiny in the cattle industry, and updates on new technology and equipment for the beef industry will all be covered at the event, scheduled for April 28 at the McMinn County Expo Center in Athens. The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required by April 21, 2023.
Doors open at 7:45 a.m. EDT for registered participants to check in, and a 4-H breakfast fundraiser will be available between 7:45 and 9 a.m. Educational sessions are scheduled from 8:40 to 11:30 a.m., lasting 35 minutes each. Speakers from UTIA and Athens Regional Stockyard will be conducting two of the morning sessions. In addition to the educational sessions, the summit will host the largest beef trade show in southeast Tennessee. The first morning session speaker will be Joe Leathers, general manager of 6666 Ranch, who will also be the keynote speaker before lunch to discuss Controlling Our Own Destiny in the Cattle Industry. Leathers’ talk will be followed by a catered country lunch with all the trimmings.
Other topics for the program include the history of 6666 Ranch and ties to the Yellowstone TV series, how to read soil and forage tests, feeder cattle grades and marketing, and the trade show. For more information and flyer go online to mcminn.tennessee.edu and click on the Beef Programs tab under the agriculture pull-down menu.
The program will be held at the McMinn County Expo Center (inside the Athens Regional Park), in Athens, Tennessee, on April 28, 2023. The expo will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT and conclude at 1:45 p.m.
For a flier or registration information, you can contact your local UT Extension office or UT Extension McMinn County at 423-745-2852 or UT Extension Meigs County at 423-334-5781.
