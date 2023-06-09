Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of ice cream season, or more accurately, June Dairy Month. June Dairy Month is a national event celebrating the country’s dairy industry and our love of dairy products.
The origins of June Dairy Month stretch back to the 1930s. Prior to the onset of the Great Depression, farm production was on the rise, including dairy. Thanks to advances in milking technology, refrigeration, transportation, and processing facilities, by 1933, increased production and decreased demand led to depressed milk prices across the country. Midwestern dairy farm records note milk prices in 1933 averaged half of what they were in 1930.
Desperate for price increases, the Wisconsin Cooperative Milk Pool called for statewide strikes in February, May, and October of 1933. Farmers withheld milk from suppliers, dumped milk, and blockaded roads leading to processing facilities. The national guard was mobilized in an attempt to quell the violence and keep roads open. Milk strikes continued throughout the 1930s in New York, Iowa, Illinois, and other mid-western states.
That same year the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1933 classified dairy as a basic commodity, instituting price supports and production adjustments. Hotly contested by dairy processors, buyers, and other industry players, the act underwent several modifications over the years, but prices began creeping upward by 1934.
Today’s milk prices are based on the Agricultural Marketing Agreement of 1937, which seeks to stabilize markets between dairy farmers and dairy handlers while ensuring sufficient fluid milk production. Also, in 1937 grocery organizations began “National Milk Month” campaigns encouraging milk consumption in June, the peak month of dairy production. In 1939 June Dairy Month became a national celebration promoting milk and dairy products.
Formerly a cornerstone of Tennessee’s rural economy, only 130 cow dairies remain across the state as of 2022. Why? The lion’s share of the problem is profitability. In 2021 thirty dairies across Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina participated in the Dairy Gauge Benchmark program. The study found that the average farm earned $1.70 per gallon of milk, but it cost $1.90 to produce. How much did you pay for your last gallon of milk?
Innovative cow, sheep, and goat dairies invest in bottling plants, crafting artisan cheese, and serving ice cream to remain economically viable while serving their communities. It is a gamble, but many are proving the demand for Tennessee and local dairy products is high. Wouldn’t you rather the farmer earn the lion’s share of your dairy dollar? This year, celebrate June Dairy Month by purchasing Tennessee and local dairy products and thank a dairy farmer if you can find one.