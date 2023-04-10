I’m going home to plant peas. I didn’t let the door hit me on the way out. A sunny mid-February afternoon pulled me out of the office a few minutes before 5.
In need of a respite between evening meetings and an ever-growing ‘to-do’ list, planting peas on a warm late winter day seemed like a good idea – at least I would be away from the computer for a while. Peas are tough. Tolerating temperatures in the low 20s depend on their stage of growth. They are one of the earliest vegetables we can plant, along with other cold weather champs, including mustard, kale, collards, and spinach. Rushing into the store, I realized I didn’t have a plan, or more accurately, I couldn’t remember the garden plan for this year. Awkwardly standing in front of the counter at 4:58, I panicked and bought 2 pounds of seed.
Not having a plan, overestimating your garden footprint, pandemic-era fear buying, or purchasing seed when you’re hungry or in a hurry, it’s common to buy too much. The recent warm weather has every gardener and market farmer in the county chomping at the bit but take a deep breath. The soil warms up slowly, and with a last frost date of May 15, we have plenty of time to purchase warm-season vegetable seeds and transplants. The cool season vegetables noted earlier can be planted now, as well as onions and potatoes when conditions permit, but how big is your garden, and how many vegetables do you need?
A well-planned and well-tended garden can produce 600-700 pounds of produce per 1,000 square feet. If you are a new gardener or not sure how to squeeze garden care into your busy summer schedule, start small and only grow what your family will eat. For example, a 100’ row of peas can produce upwards of 30 lbs of peas, but the average American adult only consumes two pounds of peas annually. As it only takes between ½ and 1 pound of seed to plant a 100’ row, I’m considering opening a roadside stand in May. Make a realistic plan before purchasing garden seeds, and keep it in your pocket or on your phone.
UT/TSU Extension has garden planning guides available to get you started on the right foot. And if you are planning to preserve food for the winter, the office not only pressure-tests canner lids but offers food preservation workshops as well. Call or stop by for more information!