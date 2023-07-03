Voting is a freedom we share in the US. It’s a time when we make collective choices about our future. With an election recently behind us, what better time to let you know that honey bees also make decisions as a group. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating life cycle of the honey bee hive.
As a short preface: honey bees are, aside from ourselves, one of the most studied creatures on earth. Everything about honey bee biology, behavior, and husbandry has been thoroughly documented repeatedly by numerous experts, especially during the last hundred years. These scientists’ research and findings allow us to understand honey bees better and to be better keepers.
Honey bees fact-find, debate, persuade, and ultimately build consensus on very important issues that perpetuate the health and productivity of the hive. One of the most striking examples is the decision to leave the safety of the hive by swarming. The bees risk hanging out for hours or days, clinging to a branch or other elevated position, searching for a new home, and ultimately choosing the best and most agreed-upon candidate.
Thomas Seeley, a honey bee behavioral expert at Ithaca College in NY, has well-documented the process through repeated observations. In his publication “Honeybee Democracy,” Seeley specifically examines the swarming mechanisms and how honey bees determine the best location for another living arrangement.
The process begins when the hive fills beyond its capacity. Worker bees, the brains of the hive, since the limited space and begin an assault on the queen. Using their front legs, the workers will repeatedly grasp their mother and shake her vigorously. Constantly. This interrupts the queen’s ability to lay eggs and ultimately forces her from the hive with about ten thousand of her loyal daughters to follow.
The queen will only fly a short distance from the hive, and all of the workers cover her in an attempt to protect her. At that point, foraging bees become scout bees, seeking and reporting back with good locations to call home. The scouts return and show a location to the balled bees and other scouts using the famous “waggle dance” on the surface of the cluster. The waggle dances indicate the distance and direction of their choices.
Seeley and other scientists observed this behavior and agreed that, as the scouts reported back, they debated with and persuaded other scouts to investigate the sites they thought made good candidates with waggle dances. As other scouts repeated this process, they also reported back with their waggle dances until they synchronized.
During this time, an official election was occurring within the colony. Their lives depended on the best outcome. As the scouts came to a consensus and waggle danced across the massed bees indicating the same direction and distance, the winner was chosen. The swarm then few
as a group to that cavity in a tree, building, or another enclosed and stable place. The queen followed her daughters and ultimately set up housing.
Next time an election happens, be a good scout bee. Make the best, most informed choice to advocate. But most importantly, fulfill your right and duty to go to the polls. And waggle dance when you’re there.