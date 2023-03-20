Road trip! Sullivan County UT/TSU Extension is hosting a beef cattle tour Wednesday, April 26 through Thursday, April 27. This is the first beef cattle tour since 2019 and UT Extension Agent Chris Ramsey has crafted a fun-filled, educational excursion. The two-day bus trip features beef cattle producers in Southwest Virginia and the Virginia Tech beef farm.
Participants depart the Ron Ramsey Ag Center Wednesday morning bound for the Glenn Wheeler Simmental operation and Jason Pratt’s Sim-Angus Cow/Calf farm in Atkins, VA. The next stop is Point Pleasant Angus in Bland, VA for a tour and lunch. After lunch participants will visit Larry Shavers’ purebred Angus farm and by mid-afternoon snack time there is a pit stop at Walker Valley Market/Amish Store for bakery treats and bulk candy. Dinner will be at the Outback Steakhouse complements of the Sullivan County Farm Bureau, Sullivan County Cattleman’s Association, and West Hills New Holland so pick something good!
The second day begins at the Virginia Tech Beef Cattle Center. The center serves as the university’s primary beef cattle research unit and maintains registered herds of Angus, Polled Hereford, Charolais, and Simmental cattle as well as a herd of commercial cows. Before leaving Blacksburg, tour participants will visit Bill McDonald’s Simmental farm before a scenic trip to Dublin, VA to stretch their legs on a tour of Tim Sutphin’s large cow/calf operation. The tour concludes at the Bill Little farm in Sugar Grove, VA before heading back to Tennessee.
The tour costs $140/person for a double occupancy room or $200 for a single occupancy room with lunch provided by Point Pleasant Angus and dinner at Outback Steakhouse included on day one. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 23. To register or for more information call 423-547-1919 or the Johnson County UT/TSU Extension office at 423-727-8161.
Do not forget to pick up your pre-ordered trees for Tennessee Tree Day on March 17th, from 9:00-4:00. The Johnson County Master Gardeners will be present handing out trees and discussing their projects and programs. If you missed the pre-order deadline we will have extra trees available on a first come first served basis courtesy of the TVA Forestry Division
Finally, the registration period for the grafting workshops on March 18th and 20th ends Wednesday, March 15th – stop by the office at 212 College Street today!